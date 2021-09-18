Blue Devils slog past Red Raiders behind Martin’s 152 yards, two TDs

It wasn’t perfect, but Lebanon did enough to keep Coffee County at bay to win its homecoming game 28-14 Friday night on a soggy Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Pregame rain stopped in time for kickoff, but the field was wet throughout.
That didn’t stop Brandon Martin. Subbing for the injured Devin Greene, Martin ran for 117 first-half yards and two touchdowns, finishing with 152 on 19 carries, to lift Lebanon to a 21-7 halftime lead.
“Brandon’s doing a good job filling in for Devin,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “He’s a downhill one-cut back, runs hard. We knew he would do a good job filling in.”
Coffee County, a young team with a veteran quarterback, tried to deal the Devils a slow death by a thousand cuts during a lengthy third-quarter possession which saw Lebanon flagged twice, including a roughing-the-punter on fourth down, to give the Red Raiders first downs. The visitors ran off 18 snaps which counted, but only reached just inside the LHS 30-yard line before a fumble was recovered by linebacker Gavin Thompson.
“They got a good football team,” Gentry said of the Red Raiders. “They’re young and they’re gritty. And we told them at halftime they’re going to come out and play hard. Don’t think they’re going to come out here and lay down… You’re going to have to fight and expect to fight. We didn’t come out and handle business the way we should have, especially in the fourth quarter. It got sloppy and just not efficient football.
“We have to get out of our own way at times.”
Lebanon, with explosive weapons Coffee County lacks, drove 73 yards to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Abston to Nolan Sandefur on fourth-and-goal 3 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead. Earlier, Abston, who hit 11 of 18 passes for 97 yards, rolled out and found Anthony Crowell in the end zone from 2 yards out in the closing seconds of the first half.
Coffee County’s offense, which was outgained 305 yards to 213, did little offensively during its final two possessions. But the Red Raiders got a touchdown anyway when Tristan Galey returned a blocked punt 20 yards to draw the visitors from Manchester to within the final score.
But the Blue Devils’ Brice Njezic recovered the ensuing onside kick. Lebanon got a first down before turning the ball over on downs.
Coffee County’s last gasp ended when Brison Jackson recovered a fumble, enabling Abston to take a pair of knees to run out the clock and lift Lebanon to 4-1 for the season and 2-0 in Region 3-6A at the regular season’s midway point. The Raiders fell to 1-4, 1-3.
“It’s always good to be 2-0 in the region and 4-1,” Gentry said. “We just try to take them one game at a time and not worry about overall record and try to go 1-0 each week. But we’ll take it right now.”
After Jack Clinard led a Blue Devil pass rush which got to quarterback Connor Shemwell for a 14-yard sack to terminate Coffee County’s first series, Martin bolted 42 yards on Lebanon’s first offensive play and capped the opening series with a 5-yard run.
Coffee County kicker Elijah McCoy was short on a 39-yard field-goal try, but got to kick an extra point at the end of the next series when Shemwell (11-of-24 for 119 yards) found Travis Martin in the end zone from 16 yards for a 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter.
Lebanon came back with a Brandon Martin 9-yard score to retake the lead 14-7 before Abston’s flip to Crowell doubled the margin.
With four teams out of five qualifying for the playoffs and two wins already in the bank, Lebanon is likely in the playoffs and needs just another region win or two to bring the postseason to Tribble Field for the first time. But first, the Blue Devils will step out of region next week with a long trip to Fayetteville and Lincoln County’s Falcon Stadium (the Pit), a longtime house of horrors for Lebanon, particularly during the playoffs with the exception of a double-overtime LHS win in the 1992 postseason.
“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to schedule it,” Gentry said. “Take a road trip… maybe a good playoff atmosphere kind of feel on Friday to see how we handle it.”
