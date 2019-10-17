Lebanon's boys rolled to a 25-2 win over visiting Station Camp in high school bowling at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory led the Blue Devils with high games of 262 and 203 while Jackson McRae racked up scores of 254 and 185, Harvick Wiley 201, Gregory Oliver 191 and Ryan Norvil 187 as Lebanon improved to 4-0.
Lebanon strikes up double wins over Gallatin
GALLATIN -- Lebanon's girls rolled past host Gallatin 25-2 while the boys blistered the Holder Family Fun Center Lanes 24-3 as the Blue Devils and Lady Devils returned from fall break Monday.
Addisen Johnson rolled a 209 high game for the Lady Devils while Hayli Stewart had 201 and 175 games and Alyssa Weiser 170. Ryan Norvil notched high games of 206, 198 and 246 for the Blue Devils while Jackson McRae turned in scores of 247 and 203, Harvick Wiley 233, Jaleel Dowell 203 and 223, Caleb Gregory 202 and Gregory Oliver 188 and 189.
Both Lebanon teams improved to 3-0 going into Tuesday's home match against Station Camp at Pro Bowl West.
