Blue Devils stung at Upperman

BAXTER — Upperman overcame the obstacle of facing a Class 6A team Friday night as the 4A Bees handled the visiting Lebanon Blue Devils 24-14.
The win bumped the UHS boys up to a perfect 2-0 overall while the Blue Devils dropped to 1-1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BAXTER — Upperman overcame the obstacle of facing a Class 6A team Friday night as the 4A Bees handled the visiting Lebanon Blue Devils 24-14.
The win bumped the UHS boys up to a perfect 2-0 overall while the Blue Devils dropped to 1-1.
With a 24-7 lead at halftime, the Bees went to the ground in order to run clock in the second half. After their first drive was cut short near midfield, Lebanon made things interesting by taking the rest of the third quarter to drive 94 yards, scoring on a 6-yard run by Key Crowell and cut it to a 10-point deficit at 24-14.
The Bees returned the favor by running the fourth-quarter clock down to around three minutes left in regulation time. But a turnover on downs near the Lebanon 20-yard-line gave the Blue Devils a chance. They drove all the way to Upperman’s 5-yard-line. But the UHS defense stuffed a fourth-down run to seal the win.
Apart from a blocked punt that led to a 22-yard touchdown run by Lebanon’s Sean Heath a few plays later, the Bees dominated the first half.
The Bees had a hot start as they held Lebanon to a punt near midfield on the opening possession, and Branson Turnbow took a pass 59 yards yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
They kept the hot start going by forcing a 3-and-out on Lebanon’s ensuing possession. But the Blue Devils kept things interesting with the blocked punt and score for a 7-7 tie late in the first quarter.
The Bees retook the lead early in the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run from Carmine Phillips that made it 14-7, and they added a 24-yard field goal after forcing a second 3-and-out to make it 17-7. The Bees put an exclamation mark on the first half in the final two minutes as Turnbow returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-7, and Phillips kept Lebanon off the field with a second interception near midfield.
Upperman rushed for 217 yards and threw for 132 on the nigh, while Lebanon threw for 191 and ran for 81. Quarterback Bronzden Chaffin led Upperman’s rushing attack with 16 carries for 82 yards, but he also completed 9 of 14 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Lebanon left-hander Casen Kincaid connected on 21 of 32 throws for the 191.
Turnbow’s touchdown catch led Upperman’s receivers, but Phillips and Elijah Fitts added 31 and 30 receiving yards, respectively. Ethan Palk backed Chaffin up in the run game with 15 carries for 66 yards while Jaxson Rollins and Phillips added 38 and 21 yards, respectively.
Up next, Lebanon will open Region 4-6A action when Warren County visits Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for the Blue Devils’ home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.