LAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s boys won last Saturday’s Macon County Invitational with 36 points.
The Blue Devils finished atop the 10-team field which included Watertown, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet.
Todd Gonzalez led Lebanon’s individuals with a third-place finish in 19:02. Rafe Ater was sixth in 19:92 while Erik Cruz was ninth in 19:11. Allen Sellers was one of eight Blue Devils to set personal-record times as he turned in a 20:58.
Lebanon’s girls were eighth with 185 points.
Ellie Denton led the Lady Devils with a personal-best time of 24:30. Five girls made their high school cross country debuts with Charleigh Jacobus and Kinley McCaslin leading the way.
Lebanon will travel to Cookeville on Thursday for a meet.
