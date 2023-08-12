Lebanon closed out its preseason Thursday night with a solid performance in a 17-7 two-quarter jamboree win over visiting LaVergne at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. Coach Chuck Gentry alternated both quarterbacks and both kickers. Senior left-hander Casen Kincaid got the start and guided the Blue Devils to a 25-yard field goal by Cameron Nixon for a 3-0 lead on their opening possession. Following a LaVergne punt, the Wolverines got the ball back on a fumble with a short field to work with. Quarterback Jaylen Evans escaped pressure in the backfield and scrambled for an 18-yard touchdown to put the visitors ahead 7-3 going into the second quarter. Kincaid drove Lebanon downfield to the 1 from where Sean Heath muscled his way into the end zone. Juan Jimenez’s extra point boosted the Blue Devils’ lead to 10-7 a minute into the second quarter. Junior Isaiah Moore found freshman receive John Binion along the left sideline. Binion eluded one tackler and tight-roped the final few yards down the left sideline to complete a 25-yard touchdown play with 5:53 to play. Trying to run out the clock, Lebanon fumbled the ball in the final minute. But senior Jace Gardner, who started every play last season snapping the ball as the center before moving to right tackle this year, recovered the fumble and even advanced it a few years before being tackled. “Obviously, we have a lot of stuff to work on,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils will open their season at 7 p.m. next Friday at Antioch. “It’s good to get out here under the lights in good uniforms and compete... and let those guys make those mistakes, drop the ball on the ground a little bit. And then when the live bullets are happening and stuff you can coach, stuff you can teach and learn from.” Wilson Central wins 8-0 GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central wrapped up the first preseason under new coach Ben Kuhn with an 8-0 two-quarter jamboree win over visiting Smyrna at Wildcat Stadium. Antuan McKethan scored the game’s only touchdown on a long run in the final seconds of the first quarter to break a scoreless tie. The Wildcats will be on the road next Friday in Clarksville when they open the season at Rossview at 7 p.m.
