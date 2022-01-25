Results from Week 10 games in the Blue League played last Saturday at Jones Brummett School:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 27, Jones Brummett 4
Jewell Frederick fired in 12 points and Kyleeyah Jennings 10 for Jones Brummett. Para Patel pitched in three and Caroline Cushing three.
Ja’Niyah Reed and Ellison Smith each scored two for Jones Brummett.
Harmony Atchley, Xa’Nahla Kelly and Layla Porter each put in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Penelope Clark and Sloane Greer also scored two apiece for Jones Brummett.
Castle Heights 15, Carroll-Oakland 14
Amirah Christman tossed in 10 points and Bailey Katz the other five for Castle Heights.
Savanah Plumlee finished with five points, Brinley Holcomb four, Lizzy Johnson three and Stella Scott two for Carroll-Oakland.
Castle Heights’ Kaydence Manning and Carroll-Oakland’s Carleigh Paris each put in a pair of fifth-period points.
Sam Houston 38, Byars Dowdy 2
Chanel Spender tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Haidyn Burnley and Jada James each scored six; Tenley Davis, Pyper Davis and Madison Reynolds four apiece and Halle Bond and Venus Campos two each.
Caela-Marie Wicks tossed in Byars Dowdy’s points.
James scored six points and Davis, Reynolds, Anniston Heady and Hillary Rowland two each in the fifth quarter for the Lady Tigers.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 35, Jones Brummett 10
Tate McPeak poured in 11 points and Eli Spurlock 10 for Coles Ferry. Marxavier Anglin added eight points while JaQuise Lewis, Elijah Lockhart and Easten Thompson each tossed in two.
Mason Ratliff finished with four points and Tyler Auth, Eli Deffendall and Caleb Reed two each for Jones Brummett.
Kaleb Kumar tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 25, Castle Heights 2
Mark Scott scored eight points and Cain Rumble seven for Carroll-Oakland. Maverick Jones finished with four points and Tyler Brownlee, Jackson Holcomb and Will Palazola two apiece.
Tristin Benuamen tossed in both Castle Heights points.
Reston Hinesley and Wade Myers each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Byars Dowdy 21, Sam Houston 17, overtime
Bryson Brown and Braylen Higgs each scored seven points for Byars Dowdy while Brayden Elkins threw in three, William Hall two and Jaronta Rayner and Anthony Faulk a free throw apiece.
Aiden Horne scored six for Sam Houston while Even Niemi finished with four; Dax Henson, Lyncoln Rucker and Jeremy Manier two each and Bo Davis a free throw.
