Results from Week 9 of the Blue League games played last Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
GIRLS
Jones Brummett 17, Castle Heights 15
Ellison Smith scored seven points, Ja’Niya Reed six and Hadleigh Auth four for Jones Brummett.
Amirah Christman collected eight points for Castle Heights while Toni Auth Calveti threw in three and Sadie Jane Donegan and Juliana Lott two each.
Blakely Sellars scored four points in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights while Donegan and Paisley Douglas each dropped in two.
Sam Houston 18, Coles Ferry 16
Tenley Davis scored six points, Halle Bond five, Chanel Spencer four and Haidyn Burnley three for Sam Houston.
Kyleeyah Jennings led the Lady Cougars with eight points while Caroline Cushing finished with four, Jewel Frederick three and Rontoria Jennings a free throw.
Jada James and Hillary Rowland each tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Harper Hall had two for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 29, Byars Dowdy 8
Binley Holcomb had nine points, Savannah Plumlee and Lizzy Johnson eight each and Stella Scott four for Carroll-Oakland. Caela-Marie Wicks led the Lady Lions with four points while Harper Kamer and Jatehya Neuble each notched two.
Kolby Buhler tossed in two points and Adalyn Pfouontz a free throw in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
BOYSColes Ferry 27, Sam Houston 7
Tate McPeak and Eli Spurlock each scored eight points for Coles Ferry while Chad Thomas Lanning finished with five and Marxavier Anglin, Elijah Lockhart and Easten Thompson tossed in two apiece. Dax Henson had four points, Bo Davis two and Aiden Horne a free throw for Sam Houston. Austin Burgess tossed in two points and Lockhart a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 38, Byars Dowdy 20
Micah Logue led Carroll-Oakland with 10 points while Jackson Holcomb, Cain Rumble and Jackson Thompson each scored six. Kaden Trice finished with four while Trenton Hayes, Jaquez Keely and Reston Hinesley each tossed in two.
Braylen Higgs had nine points for Byars Dowdy while Bryson Brown scored six, William Hall three and Jaronta Rayner two.
Jones Brummett 30, Castle Heights 12
Jayden Gallardo dropped in eight points for Jones Brummett while Tyler Auth and Caleb Reed each scored six, Mason Ratliff four and Miles Craighead, Treandus Springer and Jacob Withers two apiece.
J’Kylan Apple and Bennett Gordon each threw in three points for Castle Heights while Carter Southworth, Jayden Steel and Jaxson Williams scored two apiece.
