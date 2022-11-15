GIRLS
Jones Brummett 13, Coles Ferry 12
Annsley McDonald dropped in eight points for Jones Brummett while Hadleigh Auth and Sloane Greer each scored two and Addison Floyd a free throw.
Layla Porter poured in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Brooklyn Hawkins and Kennedy McGovern each connected on a free throw.
In the fifth quarter, Jones Brummett’s Zariah Baker and Lila Craighead each had two points while Kate Lanning countered with a pair for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 24, Castle Heights 9
Brinley Holcomb, Lizzy Johnson and Savannah Plumlee each scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Joiner Rooks, Stella Scott and Lyla Williams added two apiece.
Anna Smithhisler finished with four points, Kaydence Manning three and Toni Ann Calvetti two for Castle Heights.
Rooks tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 34, Byars Dowdy 2
Chanel Spencer scored 19 points for Sam Houston while Jada James supplied seven, Pyper Davis four and Ansley Gray and Mercy Marsh two each.
Scarlett O’Neal notched Byars Dowdy’s two points.
Marsh and Amiyah Cartwright each finished with four points in the fifth quarter while Corlin Caruthers and Char’Reyana Davis dropped in two apiece for Sam Houston. Ary’Kah Walker countered with two for Byars Dowdy.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 19, Jones Brummett 7
Tate McPeak put in eight points and Jalonzo Bishop seven for Coles Ferry while Mason Andrews finished with four.
Eli Deffendall dropped in four points for Jones Brummett while Tristan Evans added two and Miles Craighead a free throw.
Carroll-Oakland 26, Castle Heights 11
Caine Rumble racked up 11 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jackson Holcomb finished with five, Jaquez Keely four and Colton Harris, Wade Meyers and Will Palazola two apiece.
Marshall Rozell finished with four points, Calvin Sells three and Alex Pigg and Carter Southworth two each.
for Castle Heights.
Sam Houston 19, Byars Dowdy 16
Bo Davis dropped in nine points for Sam Houston while Jamerion Johnson scored six and Dax Henson and Evan Niemi two each.
Matthias Tesfa finished with seven points for Byars Dowdy while Jaronta Rayner finished with four, Elijah Moore three and Lucas Spann two.
Artenner Callis collected four fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.