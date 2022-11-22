Results from last Saturday’s Blue League games played at Winfree Bryant Middle School:
Results from last Saturday’s Blue League games played at Winfree Bryant Middle School:
GIRLSSam Houston 32, Coles Ferry 6
Chanel Spencer fired in 14 points for Sam Houston while Jada James scored six, Pyper Davis and Madison Reynolds four each and Anniston Ready two.
Harper Hall, Ansley Joyce and Bailey Weese each scored two for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 29, Byars Dowdy 4
Brinley Holcomb scored seven points while Lizzy Johnson and Savannah Plumlee each put in six for Carroll-Oakland. Stella Scott finished with four points and Hillary Rowland and Joiner Rooks two each.
Jatehya Neuble and Caela-Marie Wicks each tossed in two points for Byars Dowdy.
Rooks scored six points, Adalyn Pfoutz four and Kolbi Buhler two for Carroll-Oakland in the fifth quarter.
Castle Heights 11, Jones Brummett 5
Toni Ann Calvetti scored five points for Castle Heights while Gracie Jo Lindsey and Chaniya Saunders each scored two and Anna Smithhisler a free throw.
Evelyn Binkley and Annsley McDonald each dropped in two points and Hadleigh Auth a free throw for Jones Brummett.
Sloane Greer fired in four points and Cyeleah Brummett a free throw in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett.
BOYSSam Houston 19, Coles Ferry 16
Jeremy Manier tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Bo Davis finished with four, Dax Henson three and Evan Neimi two.
Tate McPeak knocked down nine points for Coles Ferry while Mason Smallwood finished with four, Brayden Davis two and Amarie Walker a free throw.
Lathan Carter threw in three points and Artenner Callis and Houston Haskins two each in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oakland 27, Byars Dowdy 13
Cain Rumble racked up 15 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jackson Holcomb had eight and Jaquez Keely and Will Palazola two each.
Jaronta Rayner scored six for Byars Dowdy while Lucas Spann threw in three and Bryce Gray and Matthias Tesfa two each.
Ander Scruggs, Jentry Simpson and Copeland Thorne each threw in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Jones Brummett 21, Castle Heights 5
Eli Deffendall dropped in 12 points for Jones Brummett while Miles Craighead scored seven and Jakob Jernigan two.
Carter Southworth and Jackson Williams each tossed in two points and Koha Busby a free throw for Castle Heights.
Weston White tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
