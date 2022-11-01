GIRLS Coles Ferry 30, Byars Dowdy 5Ansley Joyce scored 10 points for Coles Ferry while Layla Porter put in eight, Jai’la Kelly six, Kennedy McGovern four and Harper Hall two. Jatehya Neuble and Caela-Marie Wicks each tossed in two points and Jolene Clever a free throw for Byars Dowdy. Kate Lanning tossed in 10 points and Leslie Locke four for Coles Ferry in the fifth quarter while Ansley Apple and Promise Manier each managed two.

Sam Houston 27, Castle Heights 4Chanel Spencer scored 21 points and Madison Reynolds six for Sam Houston. Gracie Jo Lindsey and Kaydence Manning each tossed in two for Castle Heights. Lindsey had two fifth-period points for Castle Heights while Heaven-Leigh Johnson countered with a pair for Sam Houston.

