GIRLS Coles Ferry 30, Byars Dowdy 5Ansley Joyce scored 10 points for Coles Ferry while Layla Porter put in eight, Jai’la Kelly six, Kennedy McGovern four and Harper Hall two. Jatehya Neuble and Caela-Marie Wicks each tossed in two points and Jolene Clever a free throw for Byars Dowdy. Kate Lanning tossed in 10 points and Leslie Locke four for Coles Ferry in the fifth quarter while Ansley Apple and Promise Manier each managed two.
Sam Houston 27, Castle Heights 4Chanel Spencer scored 21 points and Madison Reynolds six for Sam Houston. Gracie Jo Lindsey and Kaydence Manning each tossed in two for Castle Heights. Lindsey had two fifth-period points for Castle Heights while Heaven-Leigh Johnson countered with a pair for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oak. 11, Jones Brummett 6Brinley Holcomb scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Pasleigh Guy threw in three and Savannah Plumlee two. Addison Floyd, Annsley McDonald and Zariah Baker each tossed in two points for Jones Brummett. Aubrey Bell rang up two points and Adlayn Pfountz a free throw in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland while Sloane Greer countered with a pair for Jones Brummett.
BOYS Coles Ferry 24, Byars Dowdy 4Jalonzo Bishop led Coles Ferry with 11 points while Tate McPeak put in nine and Mason Andrews and Carter Buchanan two each.
Matthias Tesfa finished with three points and Jaronta Rayner a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
Buchanan and Ja’Quise Lewis scored two points apiece for Coles Ferry while Jakias Cartmell countered with a pair for Byars Dowdy.
Sam Houston 19, Castle Heights 6Bo Davis scored seven points and Brennon King five for Sam Houston. Jamarion Johnson finished with four points, Sonny Gibbs two and Jeremy Manier a free throw.
Connor Ryan fired in four points and Jackson Williams two for Castle Heights.
Johnson tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Carroll-Oak. 18, Jones Brummett 16Cain Rumble racked up nine points and Jackson Holcomb eight for Carroll-Oakland while Jaquez Keely collected a free throw.
Eli Deffendall dropped in 12 points for Jones Brummett while Reston Hinesley and Jakob Jernigan each tossed in two.
Crockett Patterson and Brayden Tubbs each tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
Copeland Thorne countered with two and J.P. Walters a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
