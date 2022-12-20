Results from last Saturday’s Blue League games played at Carroll-Oakland:
GIRLSCastle Heights 16, Coles Ferry 11
Gracie Jo Lindsey and Anna Smithhisler each scored six points for Castle Heights while Toni Ann Calvetto and Kaydence Manning managed two apiece.
Layla Porter scored seven points and Jai’la Kelly and Bailey Weese each tossed in two for Coles Ferry.
Kate Lanning sank a fifth-quarter free throw for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 32, Sam Houston 22
Lizzy Johnson scored 18 points and Savannah Plumlee the other 14 for Carroll-Oakland.
Chanel Spencer threw in 13 points for Sam Houston while Pyper Davis scored seven and Madison Reynolds three.
Heaven-Leigh Johnson tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Jones Brummett 15, Byars Dowdy 12
Evelyn Binkley scored seven points, Hadleigh Auth six and Sloane Greer two for Jones Brummett.
Caela-Marie Wicks scored six points, Scarlett O’Neal four and Allie Nixon two for Byars Dowdy.
Auth, Greer and Lyla Craighead each collected two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett while Ja’Mayah McMurry countered with a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
BOYSColes Ferry 28, Castle Heights 16
Jalonzo Bishop buried 21 points for Coles Ferry while Mason Andrews, Luke Bowers and Mason Smallwood each scored two and Tate McPeak a free throw.
Connor Ryan scored six points, Jayden Steele four and Koha Busby, Parks Swain and Marshall Rozell two each for Castle Heights.
Jackson Williams scored a fifth-quarter free throw for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 22, Sam Houston 18
Jackson Holcomb scored 16 points for Carroll-Oakland while Cain Rumble finished with four and Kaden Trice two.
Brennan King scored six for Sam Houston while Bo Davis, Jeremy Manier and Evan Niemi each finished with four.
Carroll-Oakland edged Sam Houston 4-3 in the fifth quarter with Luke Allen and J.P. Walters each scoring two points for the Eagles. Felipe DeJesus dropped in two and Lathan Carter a free throw for the Tigers.
Jones Brummett 36, Byars Dowdy 22
Miles Craighead threw in 13 points and Eli Deffendall 12 for Jones Brummett. Jakob Jernigan notched nine points and Braden Tubbs two.
Jaronta Rayner racked up nine points for Byars Dowdy while Matthias Tesfa finished with five and Elijah Moore and Lucas Spann four each.
Tubbs and Weston White each tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
The Blue League will take the next couple of Saturdays off for the holidays.
