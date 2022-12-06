Results from last Saturday’s Blue League games played at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
Results from last Saturday’s Blue League games played at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
GIRLSCarroll-Oakland 13 Coles Ferry 11
Lizzy Johnson knocked down nine points and Savanah Plumlee the other four for Carroll-Oakland.
Layla Porter poured in eight points and Jai’la Kelly the other three for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland’s Adalyn Pfountz and Coles Ferry’s Bailey Weese each scored two fifth-period points.
Sam Houston 28 Jones Brummett 11
Chanel Spencer scored 22 points for Sam Houston while Jada James finished with four and Madison Reynolds two.
Annsley McDonald dropped in four points, Evelyn Binkley three and Hadleigh Auth two for Jones Brummett.
Sam Houston won the fifth quarter 10-0 as Mercy Marsh finished with four points and Amiyah Cartwright, Corlin Caruthers and Ansley Gray two each.
Castle Heights 22 Byars Dowdy 2
Toni Ann Calvetti tossed in 10 points for Castle Heights while Anna Smithhisler finished with five, Kaydence Manning four, Henley Simmons two and Chaniya Saunders a free throw.
Jatehya Neuble notched Byars Dowdy’s only points.
Finley Braundmeier and Kinley Reich each tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
BOYSColes Ferry 25 Carroll-Oakland 23
Jalonzo Bishop fired in 15 points for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak put in eight and Brayden Davis two.
Cain Rumble racked up nine points, Jackson Holcomb six, Kaden Trice four and Jaquez Keely and Will Palazola two each for Carroll-Oakland.
Luke Bowers tossed in two points and JaQuise Lewis a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
Jones Brummett 30 Sam Houston 18
Eli Deffendall drained 20 points for Jones Brummett while Miles Craighead and Jakob Jernigan each finished with four and Jax Long two.
Brennon King fired in five points, Bo Davis four, Jeremy Manier and Evan Niemi three each, Jamarion Johnson two and Taylor Ferraro a free throw for Sam Houston.
Sonny Gibbs and Houston Haskins each had four fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Liam Beasley countered with a pair for Jones Brummett.
Byars Dowdy 11 Castle Heights 8
Jaronta Rayner racked up all 11 points for Byars Dowdy.
Connor Ryan finished with four points and Koha Busby and Jayden Steele two each for the Knights.
Castle Heights won the fifth quarter 8-0 behind two points apiece from Alex Pigg, Carter Southworth, Bray Steverson and Judson Teasley.
