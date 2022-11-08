GIRLS
Castle Heights 18, Coles Ferry 6
Toni Ann Calvetti and Chaniya Saunders each scored six points for Castle Heights while Sadie Jane Donegan, Kaydence Manning and Anna Smithhisler had two apiece.
Ansley Joyce finished with four points and Jai’la Kelly two for Coles Ferry.
Jones Brummett 34, Byars Dowdy 4
Annsley McDonald dropped in 12 points and Hadleigh Auth 10 for Jones Brummett. Addison Floyd and Evelyn Binkley each finished with four, Zariah Baker three and Sloane Greer two.
Jatehya Neuble and Scarlett O’Neil each notched two for Byars Dowdy.
Kaitlyn Young scored six points and Lila Craighead and Liza Denton two each in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett.
Sam Houston 30, Carroll-Oakland 16
Chanel Spender scored 12 points for Sam Houston while Jada James added eight, Madison Reynolds six and Anniston Heady two.
Lizzy Johnson scored eight points and Savannah Plumlee six for Carroll-Oakland while Brinley Holcomb had two.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 32, Castle Heights 15
Tate McPeak poured in 21 points for Coles Ferry while Jalonzo Bishop scored seven and Mason Andrews and Brayden Davis two each.
Marshall Rozell racked up nine points for Castle Heights while Connor Ryan, Jayden Steele and Parks Swain each scored two.
Luke Bowers fired in four fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Jones Brummett 35, Byars Dowdy 15
Miles Craighead had 11 points and Eli Deffendall 10 for Jones Brummett. Tristan Evans, Colton Greer and Jax Long each had two.
Matthias Tesfa scored six points and Jaronta Rayner five for Byars Dowdy. Elijhah Moore and Jakias Cartmell each collected two.
Carroll-Oakland 28, Sam Houston 7
Caine Rumble racked up 11 points for Carroll-Oakland while Kaden Trice tossed in eight, Jackson Holcomb seven and Jaquez Keeley two.
Jeremy Manier finished with five points and Dax Henson two for Sam Houston.
