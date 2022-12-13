Results from Blue League basketball games played last Saturday at Carroll-Oakland School:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 17, Byars Dowdy 2
Layla Porter poured in eight points for Coles Ferry while Kennedy McGovern threw in three and Jai’La Kelly and Tenley Gill two each.
Scarlett O’Neal knocked down both Byars Dowdy points.
Ja’Mayah McMurray tossed in two fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.
Sam Houston 30, Castle Heights 3
Chanel Spencer scored 13 points for Sam Houston while Pyper Davis dropped in eight, Mercy Marsh six, Amiyah Cartwright two and Madison Reynolds a free throw.
Kaydence Manning tossed in two points and Toni Ann Calvetti a free throw for Castle Heights.
Sadie Jane Donegan dropped in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 19, Jones Brummett 13
Savannah Plumlee poured in eight points for Carroll-Oakland while Lizzy Johnson finished with five and Brinley Holcomb, Joiner Rooks and Stella Scott each scored two.
Evelyn Binkley, Sloane Greer and Annsley McDonald each dropped in four points and Addison Floyd a free throw for Jones Brummett.
Kolbi Buhler and Adalyn Pfountz each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland while Cyeleah Brummett countered with a pair for Jones Brummett.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 35, Byars Dowdy 5
Jalonzo Bishop fired in 14 points and Tate McPeak 13 for Coles Ferry. Major Anglin, Jaxton Bundy, Jeremiah Lockhart and Mason Smallwood each scored two.
Jaronta Rayner threw in three points and Matthias Tesfa two for Byars Dowdy.
Ja’Quise Lewis sank a fifth-quarter free throw for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 25, Castle Heights 16
Bo Davis dropped in 14 points for Sam Houston while Brennon King scored six, Evan Niemi three and Dax Henson two.
Koha Busby scored six points, Connor Ryanfive, Jayden Steele and Parks Swaim two apiece and Marshall Rozell a free throw for Castle Heights.
Alex Pigg and Carter Southworth scored two points apiece and Calvin Sells a free throw in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights while Houston Haskins countered with a foul shot for Sam Houston.
Jones Brummett 24, Carroll-Oakland 22
Eli Deffendall dropped in nine points for Jones Brummett while Jakob Jernigan scored six, Luke Walden three and Miles Craighead, Colton Greer and Jax Long two each.
Jackson Holcomb had 10 points for Carroll-Oakland while Cain Rumble scored seven, Jaquez Keely four and Will Palazola a free throw.
Bryce Younger tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.