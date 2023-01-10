GIRLSJones Brummett 24, Coles Ferry 13
Addison Floyd and Annsley McDonald each scored seven points for the host school while Evelyn Binkley finished with five, Hadleigh Auth four and Sloane Greer a free throw.
Layla Porter scored seven for Coles Ferry while Harper Hall, Jai’la Kelly and Bailey Weese each tossed in two points.
Lila Craighead collected four points and Greer two in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett.
Carroll-Oakland 17, Castle Heights 12
Lizzy Johnson and Savannah Plumlee each scored six points for C-O while Leah Plumlee put in three and Brinley Holcomb two.
Anna Smithhisler scored six for Castle Heights while Toni Ann Calvetti, Chaniya Saunders and Kaydence Manning each managed two.
Tensley Smithhisler scored two points in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
Sam Houston 38, Byars Dowdy 8
Chanel Spencer scored 17 points for Sam Houston while Jada James supplied seven, Corlin Caruthers and Pyper Davis four each and Cha’Reyana Davis, Ansley Gray and Madison Reynolds two apiece.
Caela-Marie Vicker scored all eight points for Byars Dowdy.
Caruthers finished with four points in the fifth quarter while Lady Tiger teammates Davis, Amiyah Cartwright and Anniston Heady each had two. Ansley Apple countered with two for Byars Dowdy.
BOYSColes Ferry 29, Jones Brummett 14
Tate McPeak scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Jalonzo Bishop and Amarie Walkler each supplied six, Mason Smallwood four and Mason Andrews, Brayden Davis and Ace Sandefur two apiece.
Eli Deffendall dropped in eight points, Jax Long four and Miles Craighead two for Jones Brummett.
Mason Andrews tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Weston White countered with a free throw for Jones Brummett.
Carroll-Oakland 29, Castle Heights 10
Cain Rumble scored 17 points and Jackson Holcomb 12 for Carroll-Oakland.
Marshall Rozell finished with four points, Jayden Steele and Parks Swain two each and Koha Busby and Connor Ryan a free throw apiece for Castle Heights.
Carter Southworth scored two points and Mason King a free throw in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights. Thiago Hernandez had two for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 30, Byars Dowdy 23
Jeremy Manier tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston. Bo Davis, Dax Henson, Brennon King and Jamarion Johnson each finished with four and Sonny Gibbs and Taylor Ferraro two apiece.
Matthias Tesfa finished with nine points and Jaronta Rayner eight for Byars Dowdy. Nolan Dickens dropped in four and Lucas Spann two.
Sam Houston won the fifth quarter 6-1 as Noah Alsup and Kyren Jacobson each tossed in two points and Gibbs and Felipe DeJesus a free throw apiece. Jakias Cartmell countered with a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
