The Blue League tipped off its 12th season last Saturday with games at Winfree Bryant Middle School.
GIRLSCarroll-Oakland 21, Coles Ferry 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
Periods of rain. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
The Blue League tipped off its 12th season last Saturday with games at Winfree Bryant Middle School.
GIRLSCarroll-Oakland 21, Coles Ferry 0
Lizzy Johnson scored 11 points for Carroll-Oakland while Savannah Plumlee put in six and Brinley Holcomb four.
The Lady Eagles also won the fifth quarter 6-2 as La’Kyia Hastings, Lily Padilla and Adalyn Pfountz each scored two points for C-O and Leslie Locke two for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 30, Jones Brummett 3
Chanel Spencer scored 17 points for Sam Houston while Jada James notched nine and Pyper Davis two.
Hadleigh Auth had two points and Annsley McDonald a free throw for Jones Brummett.
Ansley Gray and Mercy Marsh each scored two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Castle Heights 17 Byars Dowdy 12
Chaniya Sanders scored five points, Sadie Jane Donegan and Anna Smithhisler four each and Finley Braundmeier and Kaydence Manning two apiece.
Jatahya Neuble and Kendra Yost each finished with four points for Byars Dowdy while Scarlett O’Neal and Caela-Marie Wicks had two apiece. Gracie Jo Lindsey finished with four fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
BOYSColes Ferry 21, Carroll-Oakland 18
Tate McPeak put in nine points and Jalonzo Biship eight for Coles Ferry while Jaden Davis finished with four. Jackson Holcomb had five points, Jaquez Keeley and Caine Rumble four each and Sebastian Santos two for Carroll-Oakland.
Ja’Quise Lewis sank a fifth-quarter free throw for Coles Ferry.
Jones Brummett 28, Sam Houston 15
Eli Deffendall dropped in 21 points for Jones Brummett while Miles Craighead had five and Luke Walden two.
Bo Davis finished with four points, Evan Neimi three and Dalton Cain, Brennon King, Jamarion Jackson and Jeremy Manier two each for Sam Houston.
Walden finished with four fifth-period points for Jones Brummett while Artenner Callis countered with a free throw for Sam Houston.
Byars Dowdy 27, Castle Heights 5
Matthias Tesfa fired in 13 points for Byars Dowdy while Jaronta Rayner added eight and Elijah Moore five.
Connor Ryan and Bray Steverson each scored two points and Marshall Rozell a free throw for Castle Heights.
Parks Swain scored four points and Rozell two in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights while Jakias Cartmell countered with two for Castle Heights.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.