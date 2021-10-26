The Blue League tipped off its season last Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 32, Carroll-Oakland 10Kyleeyah Jennings tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Jewel Frederick finished with 10. Rontoria Braden, Caroline Fanning, Harper Hall, Kennedy McGovern and Layla Porter each pitched in a pair.
Brinley Holcomb scored six points and Savannah Plumlee four for Carroll-Oakland.
Castle Heights 28, Byars Dowdy 2Amirah Christman collected eight points for Castle Heights while Raelynn Ashley and Toni Ann Calvetti each scored six, Ja’Chyah Ewin four and Paisley Douglas and Kaydence Manning two apiece.
Ary’Kah Walker tossed in both Byars Dowdy points.
Sadie Jane Donegan dropped in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
Sam Houston 25, Jones Brummett 0Brylee Bowers scored six points for Sam Houston while Tenley Davis, Pyper Davis and Chanel Spencer each finished with four, Jada James three and Halle Bond two.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 22, Carroll-Oakland 8Easten Thompson tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak put in five, Chad Thomas Lanning four and Eli Spurlock three.
Micah Strickland threw in three points, Will Palazola and Mark Scott two apiece and Tyler Brownlee a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Jackson Thompson tossed in two points in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland while Coles Ferry’s JaQuise Lewis countered with a free throw.
Jones Brummett 25, Sam Houston 12Playing their inaugural game, Jones Brummett’s Hawks received 13 points from Jayden Gallardo, six from Eli Deffendall, five from Caleb Reed and a free throw from Luke Walden.
Aiden Horne scored seven for Sam Houston while Dax Henson had three and Jeremy Manier two.
Walden threw in three points and Ethan Knight two in the fifth quarter for Jones Brummett.
Byars Dowdy 25, Castle Heights 4Braylen Higgs had 12 points for Byars Dowdy while William Hall had four, Jaronta Rayner three and Bryson Brown, Noah Carter and Brayden Elkins two each.
Bennett Gordon tossed in two points for Castle Heights while Drayce Beard and Jace Wilson each sank a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.