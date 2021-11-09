Results from Week 3 of Blue League basketball games played Saturday at Jones Brummett School:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 26, Castle Heights 2
Kyleeyah Jennings threw in 13 points for Castle Heights while Jewel Frederick scored six, Caroline Cushing five and Ansleigh Gray two.
Amirah Christman collected Castle Heights’ two points.
Coles Ferry’s Gray scored the only two points in the fifth quarter.
Jones Brummett 15, Byars Dowdy 2
Ellison Smith scored nine points for Jones Brummett while Ja’Niya Reed finished with four and Kylie Geisenhoffer two.
Ary’Kah Walker tossed in both Byars Dowdy points.
Sam Houston 27, Carroll-Oakland 3
Brylee Bowers tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Chanel Spencer finished with five, Venus Campos four and Haidyn Burnley, Kelayshia Butler, Tenley Davis and Hillary Rowland two each.
Leah Plumlee put in two points and Savannah Plumlee a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Pyper Davis dropped in a pair of fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 33, Castle Heights 1
Easten Thompson tossed in eight points, Chad Thomas Lanning seven and Marxavier Anglin and Eli Spurlock six each for Coles Ferry. Brayden Davis, Jeremiah Lockhart and Mason Smallwood scored two apiece.
Connor Ryan’s free throw represented Castle Heights’ point.
Carter Southworth and Parks Swain each scored two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Jones Brummett 26, Byars Dowdy 10
Jayden Gallardo tossed in 10 points for Jones Brummett while Tyler Auth scored six, Danny Altamirano and Eli Deffendall four each and Miles Craighead two.
Bryson Brown and Braylen Higgs each had four points for Byars Dowdy while Jaronta Rayner tossed in two.
Carroll-Oakland 21, Sam Houston 4
Maverick Jones led the Eagles with eight points while Mark Scott scored six, Tyler Brownlee four and Micah Strickland three.
Aiden Horne and Jeremy Manier each managed two for Sam Houston.
Jackson Holcomb had four points in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland while Noah Alsup countered with two for Sam Houston.
