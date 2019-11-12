Week 3 results from the Blue League games played last Saturday at Carroll-Oakland:
GIRLS
Byars Dowdy 18, Tuckers Crossroads 8
Aryanna McCarver collected eight points, La'Niyah Owens six and Emma Tillman four for Byars Dowdy.
Colleena Ralston scored seven points and Brinleigh Kufner a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.
Jazia Bishop and De'Aria Kennedy each tossed in two fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.
Castle Heights 17, Coles Ferry 16
Naleiya Withrow Walker threw in 13 points for Castle Heights while Maggie Shanks and Abby Stem each scored two.
Caroline Coffee notched nine points for Coles Ferry while Marlie Beaty threw in three and Ahmyre Allen and Reagan Schmitz each scored two.
Caroline Cushing and Addyson Bringhurst each tossed in two points and Sadie Mosley a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
Sam Houston 26, Carroll-Oakland 3
Aniya Gray tossed in 12 points for Sam Houston while Bryley Bowers, Cami Dockins and Hadley Hays had four apiece and Brooklyn Evert two.
Emily Taylor tossed in two points and Kailynn Templeton a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Bowers, Halle Bond and Tenley Davis each dropped in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
BOYS
Byars Dowdy 25, Tuckers Crossroads 4
Jayden Bailey totaled 12 points for Byars Dowdy while Zion Seay scored five, Jamar Turner three and Braylen Higgs two.
Irijah Dodge and Liam McKinney each collected two points for Tuckers Crossroads.
Karson Rigsby racked up six points, Higgs two and Bennett Mitterholzer a free throw in the fifth quarter for Byars Dowdy.
Coles Ferry 31, Castle Heights 22
Latoris Bond and Ja'Quarion Keeley each collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Carter McPeak scored six; Landon Bucy, Xavier Dowell, Elliott Greer and Samuel Robertson two apiece and Markhail Anglin a free throw.
Omari Carter collected 11 points for Castle Heights while Jason Singleton scored nine and Kaleb Stem two.
Marxavier Anglin fired in four points in the fifth quarter while Landon Bucy and Chad Thomas Lanning each tossed in two for Coles Ferry. Brayden Hayes countered with two for Castle Heights.
Carroll-Oakland 18, Sam Houston 12
Jarius Keeley scored seven points for Carroll-Oakland while Eli Moore finished with four, Jack Anderson three and Hunter Grissim and Brady Johnson two each.
Andrew Rojas Vallego scored six points for Sam Houston while Zaiden Humes-Reese finished with four and Xavier Neuble and Maddox Randolph a free throw apiece.
