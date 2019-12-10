Week 6 action from Blue League games played last Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School:
GIRLS
Coles Ferry 24, Carroll-Oakland 16
Reagan Schmitz scored 10 points for Coles Ferry while Caroline Coffee collected nine, Marlie Beaty and Anna Grace Davis two each and Callie Drennon a free throw. Adrianna Powers, Sage Powers and Emily Taylor each tossed in four points and Emma Knight and Taryn Wagner two apiece for Carroll-Oakland. Coles Ferry's Amiyah Hodge and Carroll-Oakland's Analeigh Gipson each tossed in two fifth-period points.
Sam Houston 31, Tuckers Crossroads 2
Brooklyn Evert tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Aniya Gray added eight, Harper Haskins five and Cami Dockins and Hadley Hays four each.
Nora Rogers had both Tuckers Crossroads points.
Haidyn Burnley and Tenley Davis each dropped in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Castle Heights 16, Byars Dowdy 7
Naleiya Withrow Walker fired in 14 points and Maggie Shanks the other two for Castle Heights.
Amelia Friedhof, Aryanna McCarver and La'Niyah Owens each tossed in two points and Kiaya Seats a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
BOYS
Coles Ferry 26, Carroll-Oakland 12
JaQuarion Keeley tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Gavin Gregory and Elliott Greer each scored six and Landon Bucy and Latoris Bond two apiece.
Jarius Keeley finished with five points, Brody Johnson four and Jamie Adams three for Carroll-Oakland.
Chad Thomas Lanning and Jazton Wilson each tossed in two points and Marxavier Anglin a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry while Mark Scott countered with two for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 25, Tuckers Crossroads 9
Gyan Ezeta, Noah Murphy and Andres Rojas Vallego each finished with four points for Sam Houston while Amaure Manier, Turner Davis, Zaiden Humes-Reese, Kash Lindsey, Xavier Neuble and Maddox Randolph each tossed in two.
Urijah Dodge dropped in all nine Tuckers tallies.
Lindsey scored six points, Davis and Neuble four each and Noah Hardin two in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
Byars Dowdy 39, Castle Heights 35
Zion Seay scored 18 points and Jayden Bailey 13 for Byars Dowdy. Jaden Stafford, Carson Thomas and Jamar Turner each tossed in two and Brayden Higgs a free throw.
Omari Carter collected 12 points for Castle Heights while Kaleb Stem and Kiken Walker each added eight and Jason Singleton seven.
Kaden Goodloe tossed in two points in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
GiRLS
Sam Houston 6-0
Castle Heights 5-1
Coles Ferry 4-2
Byars Dowdy 2-4
Carroll-Oakland 1-5
Tuckers Crossroads 0-6
BOYS
Carroll-Oakland 4-2
Coles Ferry 4-2
Sam Houston 4-2
Byars Dowdy 3-3
Castle Heights 3-3
Tuckers Crossroads 0-6
