TUCKERS CROSSROADS -- Results from Week 11 games in the Blue League played Saturday:
GIRLSCastle Heights 28,Carroll-Oakland 14
Naleiya Withrow Walker led Castle Heights with 18 points while Labbrieon Kirkendoll added eight and Maggie Shanks two.
Kailynn Templeton scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Emma Knight and Adrianna Powers each finished with four.
Izzy Hayes hit a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Coles Ferry 35,Tuckers Crossroads 2
Reagan Schmitz scored 10 points for Coles Ferry while Annabelle Bowers and Sadie Mosley each finished with four, Caroline Coffee three and Ahmyre Allen, Marlie Beaty, Addyson Bringhurst, Caroline Cushing, Laylah Davis, Kyleeyah Jennings and Para Patel two apiece.
Nora Rogers tossed in both Tuckers Crossroads points.
Mikayla Rogers and Sadie Mosley each tossed in two points for Coles Ferry while Nora Rogers countered with two for Tuckers Crossroads.
Sam Houston 25,Byars Dowdy 14
Aniya Gray tossed in 10 points for Sam Houston while Hadley Hays scored seven, Audrey Jones five, Harper Haskins two and Brooklyn Evert a free throw.
La'Niyah Owens scored six for Byars Dowdy while Lorena Lund finished with four and Amelia Friedhof and Aryanna McCarver two each.
Halle Bond scored four fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
BOYSCarroll-Oakland 23,Castle Heights 20
Brody Johnson led Carroll-Oakland with eight points while Jarius Keeley scored seven, Jase Atwood four and Jamie Adams and Hunter Grissim two each.
Omari Carter collected 10 points for Castle Heights while Jason Singleton scored six and Kaleb Stem and Niken Walker two each.
Walker and Malachi Bush each sank a free throw in the fifth quarter for Castle Heights.
Coles Ferry 34,Tuckers Crossroads 12
Landon Bucy scored seven points for Coles Ferry while Latoris Bond, Avery Davis, Elliott Greer, Gavin Gregory and Carter McPeak each put in four, Xavier Dowell three and Samuel Robertson and Easten Thompson two apiece.
Urijah Dodge dropped in eight points for Tuckers Crossroads while Trey Patino and Carlos Shannon each scored two.
Coles Ferry also won the fifth quarter 13-0 as Marxavier Anglin, Avery Davis, Jacob Hawn, Elijah Lockhart, Brody McCue and Jazton Wilson scored two points apiece and Thompson a free throw.
Sam Houston 29,Byars Dowdy 26
Amaure Manier knocked down 19 points for Sam Houston while Noah Murphy scored six.
Andre Rojas Vallego two and Zaiden Humes-Reese and Kash Lindsey a free throw each.
Jayden Bailey fired in 14 points for Byars Dowdy while Jamar Turner scored seven, Karsen Rigsby and Jaden Stafford two apiece and Braylen Higgs a free throw.
Sam Houston also won the fifth quarter 6-1 as Turner Davis, Jack East and Xavier Neuble each notched two points for the Tigers and Higgs a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
