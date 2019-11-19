TUCKERS CROSSROADS -- Week 4 Blue League basketball results from last Saturday at Tuckers Crossroads:
GIRLS
Sam Houston 29, Byars Dowdy 2
Brooklyn Evert led the winning Lady Tigers with 19 points while Harper Haskins and Hadley Hays each had four and Aniya Gray two.
Aryanna McCarver had both Byars Dowdy points.
Madi Whyte and Halle Bond each tossed in two fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Brianna Garza countered with two for Byars Dowdy.
Castle Heights 19, Carroll-Oakland 12
Naleiya Withrow Walker fired in 15 points for Castle Heights while Emylie Johnson and Labbrieon Kirkendoll each dropped in two.
Emily Taylor scored six points, Sage Powers four and Kailynn Templeton two for Carroll-Oakland.
Addison Perkins and Gabby Seay each scored two points in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
Coles Ferry 31, Tuckers Crossroads 1
Caroline Coffee poured in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Annabelle Bowers, Reagan Schmitz and Neely Greer each finished with four; Ahmyre Allen, Mikayla Brown and Callie Drennon two apiece and Amiyah Hodge a free throw.
Brinleigh Kufner connected on Tuckers Crossroads' free throw.
Kyleeyah Jennings fired in four fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
BOYS
Sam Houston 27, Byars Dowdy 13
Andrew Rojas Vallego tossed in 10 points and Amaure Manier nine for Sam Houston. Zaiden Humes-Reese finished with four and Xavier Neuble and Maddox Randolph two apiece.
Jayden Bailey led the Lions with eight points while Zion Seay threw in three and Karsen Rigsby two.
Neuble tossed in two points in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston while Rigsby matched it for Byars Dowdy.
Carroll-Oakland 23, Castle Heights 7
Jarius Keeley collected 11 points and Brody Johnson 10 for Carroll-Oakland while Hunter Grissim tossed in two.
Omari Carter finished with four points, Niken Walker two and Brayden Hayes a free throw for Castle Heights.
Walker scored seen fifth-period points for Castle Heights while Jamie Adams countered with five for Carroll-Oakland.
Coles Ferry 29, Tuckers Crossroads 7
Elliott Greer knocked down nine points for Coles Ferry while Latoris Bond scored six, JaQuarion Keeley and Xavier Dowell four each and Gavin Gregory, Carter McPeak and Jazton Wilson two apiece.
Liam McKinney finished with four points and Carlos Shannon three for Tuckers Crossroads.
Chad Thomas Lanning, Eli Spurlock, Easten Thompson and Payton Webb each tossed in two fifth-period points and Elijah Lockhart a free throw for Coles Ferry.
STANDINGS
Girls
Sam Houston | 4-0
Castle Heights | 3-1
Coles Ferry | 3-1
Byars Dowdy | 1-3
Carroll-Oakland | 1-3
Tuckers Crossroads | 0-4
Boys
Carroll-Oakland | 4-0
Coles Ferry | 3-1
Castle Heights | 2-2
Sam Houston | 2-2
Byars Dowdy | 1-3
Tuckers Crossroads | 0-4
