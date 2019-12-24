Week 8 Blue League games played at Winfree Bryant last Saturday:
GIRLS
Byars Dowdy 24, Tuckers Crossroads 0
La'Niyah Owens tossed in 10 points for Byars Dowdy while Jazia Bishop finished with four and Amelia Friedhof, Lorena Lund, Aryanna McCarver, Kieara Rutland and Kiaya Seats each scored two.
Sam Houston 22, Carroll-Oakland 6
Aniya Gray notched nine points for Sam Houston while Brooklyn Evert and Hadley Hays each had six and Audrey Jones a free throw.
Emily Taylor tossed in three points, Sage Powers two and Emma Knight a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Briley Bowers tossed in two points in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 16, Castle Heights 12
Caroline Coffee, Anna Grace Davis and Reagan Schmitz each scored four points for Coles Ferry while Marlie Beaty and Neely Greer tossed in two apiece.
Labbrieon Kirkendoll finished with five points, Abby Stem four, Jameice Keely two and Naleiya Withrow Walker a free throw for Castle Heights.
Ahmyre Allen fired in four fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
BOYS
Byars Dowdy 36, Tuckers Crossroads 11
Jayden Bailey fired in 15 points for Byars Dowdy while Zion Seay scored seven, Karsen Rigsby four and Braylen Higgs, Kasyn Smith, Carson Thomas, Jamar Turner and David Vasquez two apiece.
Urijah Dodge scored seven points, Carlos Shannon three and Liam McKinney a free throw for Tuckers Crossroads.
Edwin Perez put in two points and Thomas and Bennett Mitterholzer a free throw each in the fifth quarter for Byars Dowdy. Dodge threw in three for Tuckers Crossroads.
Sam Houston 34, Carroll-Oakland 28
Amaure Manier scored 17 points for Sam Houston while Gyan Ezeta added eight, Andres Rojas Vallego three; Zaiden Humes-Reese, Xavier Neuble and Maddox Randolph two each and Jack Beasley a free throw.
Jarius Keeley knocked down 19 points for Carroll-Oakland while Brody Johnson finished with five and Jack Anderson and Hunter Grissim two each.
Jack East scored a fifth-quarter free throw for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 31, Castle Heights 23
Markhail Anglin led Coles Ferry with eight points while Carter McPeak put in seven. Elliott Greer and Ja'Quarion Keeley each finished with four; Latoris Bond, Samuel Robertson and Eli Spurlock two apiece and Avery Davis a free throw.
Jason Singleton scored nine points for Castle Heights while Barrett Rozell, Kaleb Stem and Niken Walker each finished with four and Malachi Bush two.
Omari Carter collected a pair of fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
The league will take off for the holiday break before returning to action Jan. 11 at Tuckers Crossroads.
GIRLS
Sam Houston 8-0
Coles Ferry 6-2
Castle Heights 5-3
Byars Dowdy 3-5
Carroll-Oakland 2-6
Tuckers Crossroads 0-8
BOYS
Coles Ferry 6-2
Sam Houston 6-2
Carroll-Oakland 5-3
Byars Dowdy 4-4
Castle Heights 3-5
Tuckers Crossroads 0-8
