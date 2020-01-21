FROM Staff Reports
The Blue League wrapped up its regular season last Saturday with Week 10 action at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
The league’s postseason tournament will be held Feb. 1-2 at Lebanon High School. No games will be held this coming Saturday.
Last Saturday’s results:
GIRLS Coles Ferry 17, Sam Houston 15Reagan Schmitz scored eight points for Coles Ferry while Ahmyre Allen and Marlie Beaty each threw in three, Caroline Coffee two and Anna Grace Davis a free throw.
Brooklyn Evert led Sam Houston with 11 while Aniya Gray finished with four.
Mikayla Brown scored two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Carroll-Oakland 24, Byars Dowdy 16Emily Taylor and Kailynn Templeton each tossed in eight points for Carroll-Oakland while Emma Knight scored six and Izzy Haynes four.
La’Niyah Owens notched nine points for Byars Dowdy while Aryanna McCarver finished with four, Kiaya Seats two and Lorena Lund a free throw.
Carroll-Oakland’s Lexi Simpson and Byars Dowdy’s De’Aria Kennedy each tossed in two points in the fifth quarter.
Castle Heights 22, Tuckers Crossroads 0Naleiya Withrow Walker tossed in 10 points for Castle Heights while Labbrieon Kirkendoll scored six and Emylie Johnson, Maggie Shanks and Abby Stem each scored two.
Castle Heights’ Lucia Wilson and Tuckers Crossroads’ Nora Rogers each tossed in two fifth-period points.
BOYS Coles Ferry 25, Sam Houston 24Ja’quarion Keeley collected eight points for Coles Ferry while Latoris Bond and Elliott Greer each scored six, Xavier Dowell and Gavin Gregory two apiece and Samuel Robertson a free throw.
Amaure Manier threw in 13 for Sam Houston while Gyan Ezeta, Zaiden Humes-Reese, Noah Murphy, Kash Lindsey and Andrew Rojas Vallego each tossed in two and Jack Beasley a free throw.
Marxavier Anglin and Avery Davis each dropped in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Byars Dowdy 24, Carroll-Oakland 9Jayden Bailey fired in 14 points for Byars Dowdy while Jamar Turner scored six and Karsen Rigsby and Edwin Perez two apiece.
Jase Atwood finished with five points and Cutler Phillips and Collin Plumlee two apiece for Carroll-Oakland.
Micah Striklin scored four fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Castle Heights 33, Tuckers Crossroads 14Omari Carter collected 11 points for Castle Heights while Niken Walker added eight, Jason Singleton seven, Kaleb Stem five and Titus O’Neal two.
Urijah Dodge and Charles Shannon each scored six for Tuckers Crossroads while Ridge Meansmanagedtwo.
Castle Heights also won the fifth quarter 10-2 as Carter, Singleton, Walker, Kaden Goodloe and Barrett Rozell each tossed in two points for the Knights while Cody Hicks had two for Tuckers Crossroads.
