In a way, Jim Boeheim’s departure as Syracuse’s head basketball coach ended one of the last links to a beloved era in Tennessee basketball.
In 1977, the Tennessee Vols regularly put on a show with the Ernie & Bernie Show of Ernie Grunfield and Bernard King. Their coach was the flamboyant Ray Mears. The Big Orange had 22 wins and won the SEC championship two years before the league revived its conference tournament. They were ranked 15th in the final Associated Press poll and had been as high as No. 7.
Playing in the Mideast Regional at LSU, the Vols led their first-round opponent before running out of gas in the second half and bowing out 93-88 in overtime.
Grunfield graduated to the NBA and King, who had another year of eligibility remaining, joined him after declaring himself eligible for the draft as a “hardship”, as it was called then. Mears had health problems which resulted in him missing the entire ’77-78 season before he exited UT and coaching, finishing his career as athletic director at UT-Martin.
The opponent in the game which ended the Ernie & Bernie Era — Syracuse. The coach was a first-year guy named Jim Boeheim.
