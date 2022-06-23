Boggs reels in MLF win on Old Hickory

GALLATIN — Boater Drew Boggs of Lebanon caught five bass last Saturday weighing 17 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament on Old Hickory Lake.
The tournament, hosted by Sumner County Tourism, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Music City Division. Boggs earned $5,315 for his victory.
“I concentrated my efforts on the upper end of Old Hickory and targeted grass, wood and docks — basically anything that offered shade during the sunny day,” Boggs said.
Boggs said he flipped a tube in one to three feet of water to boat 15 bass, including 12 keepers during the course of the tournament.
“Each win is always a surprise,” said Boggs, who now has nine Phoenix Bass Fishing League wins. “I’m very grateful to God and very humbled by the win. I’ve set a goal to get 10 BFL wins, and I’m fired up to do it.”
Mt. Juliet’s William Merrick was sixth with five bass weighing 13-14 to win $1,291. Lebanon’s Corey Steakley was seventh with five bass weighing 13-11 for $719. Lebanon’s Daniel Johnson was 10th five keepers weighing 13-8 for $503.
Merrick leads the BFL Music City Division Outdoor Boater Angler of the Year race with 925 points.
