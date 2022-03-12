Cumberland’s Ian Boister was named the Mid-South Conference Rocket League Player of the Week for his performance in the Phoenix’s victory over Bethel last week.
Boister totaled a score of 1,500 in the team’s 3-0 sweep over the Bethel Wildcats. He tallied eight goals on 11 shots with three assists and two saves over the three games in what was a great all-around performance. This is the second weekly honors for him this season and second in his career.
The Cumberland Rocket League team will be back in action in Mid-South Conference play next Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Shawnee State.
