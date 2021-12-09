Ike Boone scored 19 points Monday night to lift Winfree Bryant’s boys past visiting crosstown rival Walter J. Baird 34-19 in basketball’s Battle of the Blues.
The Aviators led 8-3 at the first-quarter break behind seven from Boone and 22-7 at halftime as he scored 13.
Terrell Searcy scored 10 points for Winfree Bryant while Jayden Bailey threw in three and Pierce Anderson two.
Jack Greer gunned in three 3-pointers to lead Walter J. Baird with 12 points while Ryan Ezeta finished with four, Jaydon Cook and Dekevion Bass three each, Marquese Arylin two and Carter McPeak a free throw.
Winfree Bryant will travel to Southside tonight while Walter J. Baird travels to Carroll-Oakland.
