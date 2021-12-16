Ike Boone totaled 21 points Monday night as Winfree Bryant’s boys went to Carroll-Oakland and won 56-31.
Boone buried a pair of 3-pointers and knocked down 9 of 12 free throws.
Terrell Searcy scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, including eight in the third quarter and 10 after halftime. Pierce Anderson added nine points, JaMichael Mitchell eight, JaJuan Stafford four in the second quarter and Jayden Bailey two free throws.
