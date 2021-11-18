Cumberland’s men and women earned at-large bids to the 2021 NAIA Soccer National Championships, announced by the national office Monday.
The Phoenix men made it to the national tournament for the third time, and first as an at-large entry. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Costa Mesa Bracket and will take on the No. 2 seed and host Vanguard on Thursday. Mid-Amercia Christian (Okla.) is the No. 1 seed and takes on the fourth-seed Marymount California. The winners will meet up in the opening round championship.
The Phoenix hold a 13-4-1 record up to this point with seven shutouts on the ledger. Cumberland’s four losses came by No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett in double overtime, No. 11 Lindsey Wilson, the University of the Cumberlands, and Bethel University.
Lindsey Wilson and the Cumberlands each picked up the automatic berth to the national tournament from the Mid-South Conference.
The Phoenix received automatic berths into the national tournament field in 2015 and 2017 by virtue of winning the Mid-South Conference Championships. Cumberland has posted an 0-2 Opening Round record and is yet to advance to the final site.
This year’s opening round field includes 27 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, or finished runner-up at the conference tournament. Cumberland’s women earned the No. 2 seed in the West Palm Beach Bracket and will take on the No. 3 seed St. Thomas on Thursday. Host Keiser University earned the No. 1 seed and will take on the four seed College of Idaho. The winners will meet in the opening round finals Saturday.
The Phoenix hold a 13-4-1 record up to this point with seven shutouts on the ledger. Cumberland’s four losses came to the hands of No. 15 Aquianas, No. 13 Campbellsville, No. 11 Lindsey Wilson, and No. 4 Tennessee Southern. The appearance in the national tournament is the seventh time the women’s soccer program has made it.
St. Thomas enters the match with a 12-5-2 record. The Bobcats made a run in the Sun Conference tournament making it the Championship match and handed No. 2 Keiser one of their two losses on the season.
Five teams from the Mid-South Conference made it into the national tournament: Campbellsville, Cumberland, Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson, and Tennessee Southern
The Phoenix received at-large bids to the Opening Round in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020 and received an automatic berth into the national tournament field in 2012 by virtue of winning the Mid-South Conference Championships. Cumberland has posted a 6-2 Opening Round record, advancing to the NAIA Championship final site in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 with home victories in ’13, ’14 and ’16 and a 1-0 road win at Martin Methodist in ’12.
This year’s opening round field includes 27 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournament or was selected by their conference in absence of a conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the NAIA soccer national selection committees. This committees consists of one representative from each geographical area, a representative from the National Administrative Council, the president of the NAIA Soccer Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.
The 2021 NAIA Opening Round winners will meet up in Orange Beach, Ala., at the NAIA National Championships final site event. The championships will take place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex November 30 — December 6.
