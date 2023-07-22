The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced last week that Cumberland men’s and women’s tennis teams are recognized as ITA All-Academic teams while 18 student-athletes were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
To be named to the ITA All-Academic team the team must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or better. Likewise, to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors a student-athlete must hold a 3.5 or better GPA for the current academic year.
