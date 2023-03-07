Bowers claims 4th CU national track title

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Jason Bowers brought home the fourth individual national championship in Cumberland track & and field history while the Phoenix notched six All-Americans in the NAIA Indoor Championships last weekend.
The Phoenix men posted a 14th-place finish chalking up 20 points while the women also posted a 14th-place finish with 16 points.
Bowers cruised past the competition in the mile, winning by five seconds with a time of 4:03.72. The win was also his second All-America honors of the year after receiving the same accolades during cross country season.
Praise Idamadudu had two All-America finishes including two national runners-up in the 60m and 200m. Idamadudu is now a six-time NAIA All-American through just three national championship events during her career. She posted a time of 7.43 in the 60m and a time of 23.96 in the 200m for second in both events. Talayla Davis from Life University won both the 60m and 200m events.
Joel Forbes finished in eighth in the 600m to earn his first career All-American recognition. Forbes posted a time of 1:22.51.
Iredia Goodness and Jaylen Poole each took on the triple jump on the final day of action. Goodness nabbed his second All-American honors of the weekend. He finished in eighth in the triple jump after qualifying for the finals. He passed on his three finals jumps, but still did well enough in the semis to garner All-America accolades with a jump of 14.80m.
The day before, Goodness finished second in the long jump, popping a distance of 7.4 meters.
Poole took 11th place in Saturday’s triple jump with a jump of 14.68m just missing out on the finals by .04 meters or an inch and a half.
Daveina Watson 23rd place in the women’s shot put with a mark of 12.73m.
