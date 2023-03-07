Bowers claims 4th CU national track title

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers wins the NAIA indoor one-mile championship by five seconds.

 BRETT PIERCE • Campbellsville University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Jason Bowers brought home the fourth individual national championship in Cumberland track & and field history while the Phoenix notched six All-Americans in the NAIA Indoor Championships last weekend.

The Phoenix men posted a 14th-place finish chalking up 20 points while the women also posted a 14th-place finish with 16 points.

