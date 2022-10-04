Bowers dominates field at Louisville Cross Country Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers continued to shine by winning the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic put on by the Louisville Sports Commission on Saturday morning.
Bowers wins his first collegiate 8K race by finishing with a time of 23:51.7. The second-place finisher checked in with a time 30 seconds slower. He took first out of 416 racers in the field including several across NCAA Division I schools.
Denis Kipligat finished 94th overall with a time of 25:40.1 as the second Phoenix harrier to cross the line. Ethan Rhoden was the next Cumberland racer to finish taking 224th place overall with a time of 26:34.3.
Edwin Kigen was just behind Rhoden in 248th place at a time. Luke Freeman crossed the line with a time of 27:07.3 to finish in 277th. Alex Kogo was right behind Freeman in 281st with a time of 27:09.0.
Jacob Harzbecker finished in 353rd place at 28:23.1 and Walter Tanui was just behind him in 357th at 28:30.3. Max Berkey crossed in 401st and Alvin Kangogo took 406th.
The Phoenix will be back on the course this upcoming Friday at the Brescia Invitational in Owensboro, Ky.
CU women finish 45th at ‘Live in Lou’LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cumberland women’s cross country team finished 45th in a loaded field at the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic put on by the Louisville Sports Commission last Saturday morning.
Mercy Kibiwott was the lead Phoenix harrier crossing the line in 218th place with a time of 20:08.4. Elise Krone was seven seconds behind Kibiwott in 237th place followed by Sarah Wilkerson in 268th place. Wilkerson finished with a time of 20:27.6.
Dani Riveira finished in 316th place at 20:51.5 and Kacey Quezada came in 341st at 21:13.7. Lindsey Armstrong checked in at 360th with a time of 21:30.4. Lilah Mohler was 11 seconds behind Armstrong in 375th place.
The Phoenix will return to Kentucky this upcoming Friday at the Brescia Invitational in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.