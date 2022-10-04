Bowers dominates field at Louisville Cross Country Classic

Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers won his first collegiate 8K race last Saturday.

 Cumberland University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers continued to shine by winning the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic put on by the Louisville Sports Commission on Saturday morning.

Bowers wins his first collegiate 8K race by finishing with a time of 23:51.7. The second-place finisher checked in with a time 30 seconds slower. He took first out of 416 racers in the field including several across NCAA Division I schools.

