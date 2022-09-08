Bowers named NAIA Men's Runner of the Week

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers was selected as the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, it was announced yesterday morning.
It came on the heels of his earning the Mid-South Conference honor Monday.
Bowers finished in first place with a time of 17:37.6 at the Redhawks XC Invitational, a 6k event featuring multiple schools from the NCAA Division I and NAIA levels.
Bowers started off his Cumberland career with a bang winning Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week after his first race with the Phoenix.
He is the first Phoenix to earn the NAIA weekly honor in cross country.
Cumberland’s next meet is the Northern Alabama Showcase on September 16 in Huntsville, Alabama.
