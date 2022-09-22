Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been selected as the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second time, NAIA officials announced Monday.
This comes on the heels of his second Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week honor, which nominated him for national consideration, earlier this week.
The freshman from South Africa ran his first 8K at Cumberland and shattered the previous school record by 54 seconds, finishing in a time of 23.51.57. Bowers trailed only to NCAA Division I runners featuring three runners from the University of Alabama. The previous 8k school record was set by Nickson Kipkosgei last season with a time of 24:47.1.
In two meets, Bowers has now earned two Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week awards and two NAIA Runner of the Week awards to start his collegiate career with a bang.
Cumberland’s next meet is the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.