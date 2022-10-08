Bowers named NAIA Runner of the Week for third time

Jason Bowers

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been selected as the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the third time, NAIA officials announced Monday.

The freshman out of Parys, South Africa is being recognized for the third time this season after finishing first out of 416 racers in the 8k race at the ‘Live in the Lou’ classic. He finished with a time of 23:51.7, putting him ahead of several NCAA DI racers.

