Bowers named NAIA Runner of the Week for third time

Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been selected as the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the third time, NAIA officials announced Monday.
The freshman out of Parys, South Africa is being recognized for the third time this season after finishing first out of 416 racers in the 8k race at the ‘Live in the Lou’ classic. He finished with a time of 23:51.7, putting him ahead of several NCAA DI racers.
In three meets, Bowers has now earned three Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week awards and three NAIA Runner of the Week awards to start his collegiate career with a bang.
For the first time in four years, Cumberland’s men entered the NAIA top 25 cross country pollin the receiving votes category, released by the national office Thursday.
The Phoenix have been led by freshman Jason Bowers who has been named NAIA Runner of the Week three times this season and has broke the previous school record in both 8K races.
Denis Kipligat, Ethan Rhoden, Edwin Kigen, Alex Kogo and Max Berkey have all broke personal records this season. In the last race, at the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic the men broke the school record for their Top 5 runners at 2:10:00 for a combined time and a 26:00 average time.
Shawnee State University is the only other Mid-South Conference in the rankings slotted at No. 25. The Bears dropped four spots from the last poll when they were ranked No. 21.
Milligan (Tenn.) reclaimed the top spot at No. 1 with 11 first place votes while Indiana Wesleyan dropped to No. 2 with nine first place votes. Dordt (Iowa) checks in at No. 3 and the Master’s (Calif.) is at No.4 with the final first place vote. Eastern Oregon rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.
The Phoenix competed yesterday at the Brescia Invitational in Owensboro, Ky.
