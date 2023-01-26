Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.