Cumberland’s Jason Bowers repeated as the Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, announced by league officials on Monday.

Bowers posted a first place victory in the mile with a time of 4:07.32, seven seconds ahead of the second place finisher. He qualifies for the mile with NAIA “A” Standards with the fastest mile time in the NAIA this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.