Cumberland’s Jason Bowers repeated as the Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, announced by league officials on Monday.
Bowers posted a first place victory in the mile with a time of 4:07.32, seven seconds ahead of the second place finisher. He qualifies for the mile with NAIA “A” Standards with the fastest mile time in the NAIA this season.
This is the second event at nationals that Bowers has qualified for, the first being the 3000m.
This is his second weekly honor of the season and of his track career.
Idamadudu and Mack sweep women’s honorsCumberland’s Praise Idamadud and Alana Mack swept the Mid-South Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honors, announced Monday by the league office.
Idamadudu, competing in her first event of the season, qualified for three NAIA Indoor National Championships with “A” Standards for the 60m, 200m and the 400m. She took home first place in two of the three events she competed in this weekend. She led the 60m dash with a time of 7.53s with Mack right behind for a second place finish at 7.64s — a time that also qualified Mack with “A” standards. Idamadudu then posted a first-place finish in the 400m dash at 56.97s. She took fourth place in the 200m with a time of 25.15s.
Her 60m and 400m times slot in as the third fastest time of the season in the NAIA in each event. Her 200m time comes in at 12th best.
Mack had a first-place finish of her own in the women’s triple jump at 11.92m, which qualified her with “A” standards for the NAIA Indoor National Championships. The jump measured out to be the fifth-longest of the NAIA season thus far.
This is Idamadudu’s second career Mid-South Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor and fifth overall. This is Mack’s first time earning Field Athlete of the Week, but her fourth time overall earning the weekly award.
