For the fourth time this season, Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been selected as the Mid-South Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
The freshman out of Parys, South Africa won his second straight race this week at the Brescia Invitational in Owensboro, Ky. Bowers set a new course record en route to the win with a time of 24:07.1.
