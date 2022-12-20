Keelan Bowers helped Cumberland Esports secure its first ECAC NBA 2K conference championship in its second season.
Going into the playoffs, Bowers entered as the No. 1 seed. Bowers ended the season 7-1, taking victories over big schools such as Kean College, Albion College, Stockton University and Long Island University.
Over the course of the playoffs, Bowers earned a first-round bye to go to round two. Bowers then faced the #17 seed from Elmira College and was able to take a 2-1 victory. Going into the quarterfinals, Bowers faced the #8 seed Keuka College with a swift 2-0 victory to earn his spot in the semifinals.
Going into the semifinals, Bowers had no trouble as he took a quick 3-0 victory against the #5 seed Stockton University. This victory punched his ticket to the ECAC conference championship. Going into the finals, Bowers faced the #6 seed Albion.
In game one, it was a very tight game, with Bowers being up two going into half. Bowers continued to dominate the paint and was able to win game one, 60-55. Game two was started off slow by Bowers as he got down as much as 11 points at halftime. A new game plan by Bowers allowed him to bounce back and secure the win of game two with a score of 59-51.
In game three, Bowers couldn’t be stopped. Going into halftime, Bowers was up by 15. The momentum continued into the second half as Bowers secured the series with a 88-61 victory in game three. This is the first season Cumberland Esports has entered into the NBA 2K League.
With this win, Cumberland Esports has now won two conference championships and one national title since the creation of the program in the fall of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.