Bowers shatters CU 8k school record

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cumberland Freshman Jason Bowers set a new 8K school record with his seventh-place finish at the Northern Alabama Showcase.
The Phoenix took 23rd place out of 38 total teams. The field was stacked with top NCAA Division I programs in the nation featuring four teams from the SEC. Cumberland was the top finisher out of all the NAIA schools in the event defeating William Carey, which is receiving votes in the NAIA top 25, and Division I programs Austin Peay and Western Kentucky among others.
Bowers’ seventh-place finish sets the program’s fastest 8K time with 23.51.57. Bowers trailed only to NCAA Division I runners featuring three runners from the University of Alabama. The previous 8K school record was set by Nickson Kipkosgei last season with a time of 24:47.1.
Ethan Rhoden took 215th place posting a time of 26:50.60 and Edwin Kigen came in at 219th place after finishing the race at 26:56.92.
Alex Kogo crossed the line at 27:57.28 to finish in 270th place, Walter Tanui finished one second behind Kogo in 273rd. Max Berkey closed out the Phoenix with a time of 31:20.09.
Cumberland will be back in action at the ‘Live in Lou’ meet October 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.