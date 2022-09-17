Bowers shatters CU 8k school record

Jason Bowers set a new Cumberland 8k record at the Northern Alabama Showcase.

 REILY ROGERS • Cumberland University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cumberland Freshman Jason Bowers set a new 8K school record with his seventh-place finish at the Northern Alabama Showcase.

The Phoenix took 23rd place out of 38 total teams. The field was stacked with top NCAA Division I programs in the nation featuring four teams from the SEC. Cumberland was the top finisher out of all the NAIA schools in the event defeating William Carey, which is receiving votes in the NAIA top 25, and Division I programs Austin Peay and Western Kentucky among others.

