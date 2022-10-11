OWENSBORO, Ky. — Jason Bowers and Denis Kipligat placed in the top 3 to lead Cumberland’s men to a fifth-place finish at the Brescia Invitational last Friday.
Bowers set a new course record en route to his second straight win with a time of 24:07.1. He was coming off a tape-breaking perfmance in the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic last weekend.
Kipligat has his highest finish of the season, taking third with a time of 26:13.2, two minutes after Bowers’ course-breaking time.
Luke Freeman was the third Phoenix to finish taking 25th place with a time of 27:15.6.
Alex Kogo came in just after Freeman in 27th with a time of 27:20.7.
Edwin Kigen checked in at 35th in the final scoring position for CU with a one of 27:40.8.
Ethan Rhoden came in 41st with a time of 27:51.1. Jacob Harzbecker and Joel Forbes took 61st and 63rd at 28:55.9 and 29:01.1. Walter Tanui finished just after them in 66th at 29:08.3.
Max Berkey and Ethan Garcia were the final Phoenix to cross at 97th and 100th.
Indiana East took first place in the event with 70 points. Trevecca took second just one point behind IU-East.
Indiana Kokomo took third followed by MSC-rival Lindsey Wilson in fourth.
The Phoenix locked up fifth with 81 points and defeated seven other teams in the competition including Austin Peay. The Phoenix are scheduled to head to north to the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 22 for their next race.
