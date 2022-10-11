OWENSBORO, Ky. — Jason Bowers and Denis Kipligat placed in the top 3 to lead Cumberland’s men to a fifth-place finish at the Brescia Invitational last Friday.

Bowers set a new course record en route to his second straight win with a time of 24:07.1. He was coming off a tape-breaking perfmance in the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic last weekend.

