MT. JULIET — In an instant classic, Lebanon’s boys snatched a 64-61 overtime win over Wilson Central last Saturday after the Wildcats rallied from a 17-point deficit going into the fourth quarter of the District 9-4A semifinal at Green Hill.
Wyatt Bowling turned out to be the Lebanon hero as the junior got the roll on a basket to bring the Blue Devils to within 53-52 with 14.9 seconds left. Following a timeout, he stole the inbounds pass and scored the go-ahead layup with 12.6 ticks remaining for a 54-53 LHS lead.
Ethan Thomas made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left to tie the score 54-54 to send the game to overtime.
After more than three minutes of back-and-forth basketball, it was Bowling again who came to the rescue with a driving layup for a 62-61 Lebanon edge. Jarred Hall, who missed the two previous games with Central but led the Blue Devils with 24 points, went coast-to-coast for a layup and a three-point lead.
Austin Alexander, who helped fuel Central’s comeback with his long-distance shooting, finally missed from 28 feet, hitting the back of the rim as the top-seeded Blue Devils could finally breathe a sigh of relief on their way to today’s 7:30 p.m. final against Cookeville with a 23-6 record.
“We played real well in the third; the first half was back and forth,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Anytime you got a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter, you feel like you’re in a good spot. At the same time, teams get hot like that and the momentum gets going in a tournament game.
“I was really proud of our kids for having to weather that storm, give up the lead, be down. Similar to a Green Hill or a Cookeville scenario that I told them at the last huddle ‘I don’t care if you win by one or 15, you win and you’re playing for a championship on Tuesday’.”
Wilson Central went down swinging to 11-16 and a 6 p.m. third-place game against host Green Hill.
“A lot of heart,” said Wilson Central coach Michael Teeter, who lit into his team during a third-quarter timeout urging them to fight even as the Blue Devils appeared to be in the midst of putting the Wildcats away. “Lebanon’s a great team. To be able to come from 17 in the fourth quarter took a lot of heart.
“A few plays here or there we’re in a little bit of a different boat. I’m so proud of our guys. The effort we gave, we wanted this one. The buy-in that we had is incredible in Year 3 for us. We’re thankful it wasn’t an elimination game and we have a chance to play again.”
Alexander and Evan Riggan were on fire with three 3-pointers apiece in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats, who trailed 40-23 going into the fourth, exceeded that output with 31 in the final eight minutes. Alexander, who was hitting them from the volleyball line, connected from up top to put Wilson Central in front 51-50 with 1:02 left in regulation. It was the Wildcats’ first lead since 10-8 at the first-quarter break.
Hall hit two 3-pointers for Lebanon while Bowling’s 11 all came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Rolando Dowell delivered nine points, Jaylen Abston eight, Yarin Alexander seven and Brice Njezic two triples off the bench for six.
Adler Kerr led Central with 21 points while Austin Alexander scored all of his 20, including five triples, after halftime. Riggan racked up his three 3s and nine points in the fourth while Thomas tossed in six and Damian Fayne five in the first half.
“Mike does great job with those kids,” McDowell said. “They play as hard or harder than anybody that we play all year. They don’t ever quit. They don’t ever go away. A lot of teams go down at that point, may have settled, may have folded it in. But when you hit a couple of shots, and I told our guys at this level when you’re still playing at this point in the season, nobody’s going to quit, nobody’s going to go away. You got to finish them. We allowed them to hang around. I was glad we were able to make enough plays down the stretch.”
The teams went back and forth during the first quarter with Kerr scoring off the glass to put Central in front going into the second.
Abston’s putback tied the score 10-10 and Hall’s slam put Lebanon in front early in the second quarter. Hall added a follow jam and a driving layup before Njezic’s first triple opened a 21-13 lead.
Kerr’s coast-to-coast score trimmed the deficit to 21-15 going into halftime.
With Hall scoring nine pints and Dowell seven, the Blue Devils dominated the third quarter 19-8. Njezic’s second triple opened a 40-23 margin going into the fourth.
Regardless of tonight’s outcomes, Lebanon will host a first-round Region 5-4A game at 7 p.m. Saturday while Wilson Central goes on the road. The winners will congregate at Hendersonville next Tuesday for the semifinals.
Cookeville SEnds Green Hill to consolation gameMT. JULIET — Playing on its home floor, Green Hill built an early lead in last Saturday’s District 9-4A semifinal from the low post.
But Cookeville used a box-and-one on Paxton Davidson to grind the Hawks’ momentum to a half and the Cavaliers came back to post a 61-52 upset win.
Burch scored the Hawks’ first eight points before guard Parker Overath connected on back-to-back layups. A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Garrett Brown gave Green Hill a 15-7 lead at the first-quarter break.
But Cookeville came back in the second. A layup by Bennett Reeves off a steal put the Cavaliers in front 26-25 in the final minute before Davidson drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to swing the lead back to Green Hill 28-26 going into halftime.
The entire third quarter was back and forth until a steal and layup by Josh Heard gave Cookeville a 39-36 lead. Burch’s layup brought Green Hill to within 39-38 going into the fourth.
Cookeville scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and never got closer than five points the rest of the way as the Cavaliers moved into today’s 7:30 p.m. final against Lebanon with a 16-13 record. Green Hill fell to 19-6 and will host Wilson Central at 6 in the third-place game.
“They went to a box-and-one and we didn’t really handle it well,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “We got a little frustrated, didn’t move the ball, weren’t patient enough to get the ball inside. Credit to them. We knew it was coming. We just didn’t handle it well. And then they started mixing up the defenses and we just didn’t handle the pressure well either. We went through a 10-minute lull where we didn’t play very good basketball after starting out playing about as good as we can play.”
Heard led Cookeville with 18 points while DJ Potts Heard hit two 3-pointers on his way to 15 and Reeves 10.
Burch had eight points apiece in the first and third quarters to lead Green Hill with 18 while Davidson drained three treys on his way to 13 despite the gimmick defense. Mo Ruttlen hit two triples and three free throws as he had all but one of his 10 points in the fourth. Overath and Blake Stacey each finished with four and Brown a 3.
Green Hill had swept the regular-season series with Cookeville by 20 and nine points.
“We played two of our best games against them,” Allen said. “We played really well against them both games and we started out well against them again. But they played really well.”
Regardless of tonight’s outcomes, Green Hill will be on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 5-4A first round with the winner advancing to next Tuesday’s semifinal at Hendersonville.
“It is what it is,” Allen said. “We’ve still got life. We still got to figure it out. We still got to come back to practice to figure it out and come back to play. It’s just one loss.”
Watertown upset bid ends at buzzer
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s bid for a District 6-2A semifinal upset ended when league Most Valuable Player Gus Davenport scored a basket at the buzzer to send Cannon County to tonight’s championship game with a 47-46 win Saturday.
The Purple Tigers, who fell to 8-20, fired out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead before clinging to a 21-20 halftime edge. Cannon County held 33-30 going into the fourth.
Davenport scored 17 points while Austin Ferrell finished with 11, including three 3-pointers.
Trent Spradlin sank three triples in leading Watertown with 21 points. J.J. Goodall also hit a pair of triples as he and Ian Fryer each added eight points while Chase McConnell scored seven and Brady Raines two.
Watertown will host Westmoreland at 6 p.m. today in the third-place game, followed by Cannon County vs. Smith County for the championship at 7:30.
Regardless of tonight’s outcomes, the Purple Tigers will travel to either York Institute or Jackson County in the Region 3 tournament opener at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Wildcats oust Golden Bears 57-36MT. JULIET — With its season on the line, Wilson Central took charge from the outset in ousting Mt. Juliet from the District 9-4A tournament 57-36 last Friday night at Green Hill.
The Wildcats bolted to a 10-2 lead and never trailed in buying three more games starting with Saturday’s semifinal against Lebanon with an 11-15 record.
Damion Fayne’s follow shot lifted Central to a 15-7 lead at the first-quarter break. The Wildcats led 35-19 at halftime and, following a reverse layup by Fayne, 50-29 going into the fourth.
Adler Kerr collected eight of his 17 points in the first quarter for Central while Austin Alexander swished three 3-pointers on his way to 16, all after the first quarter.
Fayne finished with nine while Ethan Thomas scored seven, Evan Riggan and Josh Anderson three each and Josh Moore two.
Griffin Throneberry threw in all 10 of his tallies after halftime to lead Mt. Juliet.
Caronne Goree notched nine points, Keion Irby eight (including a pair of 3s), Zion Sanders four, Braxton Corey a triple and Eric Williams two as the Golden Bears finished a 3-24 campaign.
