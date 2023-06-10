GLADEVILLE — Men who work with the world’s most advanced race cars recently tackled a project which frustrates dads every Christmas and kids’ birthday — assembling a bicycle.
Then multiply that by 100.
The race team of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman surprised a group of youngsters from the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee on Thursday with the newly-built bikes — complete with helmets — during a trip to Nashville Superspeedway.
“I think the bikes stumped the beat race car mechanics in the country,” Bowman said. “It was interesting, for sure. But it’s really fun.”
A trip to the track is normally a serous workday for any NASCAR team. But Bowman’s team seemed to have a blast as they played games on Pit Road with the youngsters and told them the basics of racing inside the garage. The kids also rode around the 1.3-mile oval on the B&G Club buses they took to the facility.
“We do these things every now and then,” Bowman said. “It’s always cool to get to come ahead of when we’re going to be at the racetrack for real and obviously give back to the community a little bit… It was really cool.”
His workdays at the track haven’t always been cool for Bowman this season. He broke his back at Talladega, causing him to miss three races before returning to action at Charlotte two weeks ago. He’s coming off a 26th-place finish last week near St. Louis and, going into this week’s trip to Sonoma, Calif., is 17th in points, just six points behind Daniel Suarez for the final playoff spot.
The Cup Series will take next week off before beginning the second half of the schedule in two weeks in the Ally 400 at NSS.
“We had a great season rolling before (the injury) and we’re right on the playoff cutoff line despite missing those races,” Bowman said. “I feel okay. Definitely still healing and getting back to 100%.”
He’s yet to have a 100-% performance in two prior starts in the Ally 400.
“We struggled with the race car in the first one and then we got crashed pretty early here last year,” he said. “Can only go up from there, right? Hopefully, this one goes pretty well for us.”
Last year’s race began in mid-afternoon. But a pair of lengthy weather delays caused it to go until late into the evening. This year has a 6 p.m. start, about an hour before sunset.
“The race track changes a lot,” Bowman said. “Knowing that it’s a night race, knowing that it’ll be a big cooler, knowing we won’t have the sun on the race track, we probably won’t go through the evolution of the race track. I think it’ll have us in a better spot. Everybody’s got the same gameplan when it comes to that.”
His crew chief, Blake Harris, said the unplanned experience of racing under the lights last year should give the teams a head start on game-planning this one.
“Having a little bit of insight with the rain last year that delayed it into a night finish will help us and another good data point for us to pull up when trying to figure out where we need to be this year,” Harris said. “When we do come here, we’ll get a practice session, which is a full open 50-minute practice which is unique to what we don’t typically get week in and week out. So you can come in here with some fresh ideas and some different ways…to see if you can come up with something.”
Even while Bowman and the team were having fun with the kids, they could look out and see workers on the outside of the track installing bleachers in the temporary grandstands south of the main seating section. The temporary bleachers on the other side were already completed. It’s an annual process in which the temps are taken down each year after the race and re-installed prior to the next season, track senior vice president and general manager Matt Greci said, adding tickets remain available at nashvillesuperspeedway.com.
“Ticket sales are going well,” Greci said.
