Watertown 47, Tellico Plains 8
Tellico Plains 0 0 0 8--8
Watertown 27 13 0 7--47
First quarter
Watertown--Deramus Carey 2 run (Cole Miller kick), 8:32.
Watertown--Carey 21 run (Miller kick), 5:17.
Watertown--Kaden Seay 60 punt return (Miller kick), 3:06.
Watertown--Brady Watts 60 interception return (kick failed), 0:00.
Second quarter
Watertown--Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 52 punt return (Miller kick), 8:55.
Watertown--Carey 32 run (kick failed), 3:18.
Fourth quarter
Watertown--Isaac Finch 4 run (Miller kick), 1:44.
Tellico Plains-- Major Carter 56 pass from Levi Roberts (Kolton Stakely run), :08.
Team statistics
TP Wat
First downs 9 10
--Rushing 6 5
--Passing 2 5
--Penalty 1 0
Rushes-yards 27-103 19-130
Passing yards 87 121
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-17-3 7-8-0
Punts-avg. 4-31.8 1-29.0
Penalties-yards 2-15 6-47
Fumbles lost 0 0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Tellico Plains: Landon Hollinghead 13-44, Levi Roberts 10-32, Reid Shaw 3-17, Kolton Stakely 1-10. Watertown: Deramus Carey 4-60, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 1-20, Brayden Cousino 1-(-1), Sam Wills 5-24, Hayden Dicken 3-21, Isaac Finch 3-12, Kai Halbert 1-(-3), DeAndre Wright 1-(-2).
PASSING--Tellico Plains: Landon Hollinghead 4-6-3--31, Levi Roberts 1-1-0--56. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 5-6-0--89, Isaac Finch 2-2-0--32.
RECEIVING--Tellico Plains: Major Carter 2-60, Riley Rose 2-18, No. 6 1-9. Watertown: Elijah Williams 2-38, Brandon Watts 1-18, Jordan Cason 2-33, Ayden Jaynes 1-9, Kai Halbert 1-23.
