Blackman 24, Wilson Central 0
Wilson Central 0 0 0 0--0
Blackman 14 0 3 7--24
First quarter
Blackman--Keionte Newson 14 run (Tripp Holloway kick), 10:30.
Blackman--Antonio Malone 37 run (Holloway kick), 6:22.
Third quarter
Blackman--Holloway 42 FG, 3:35.
Fourth quarter
Blackman--Newson 3 run (Holloway kick), 3:02.
Team statistics
WC Black
First downs 14 12
--Rushing 2 7
--Passing 6 2
--Penalty 6 3
Rushes-yards 28-(-25) 23-154
Passing yards 159 54
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 23-36-0 4-11-0
Punts-avg. 5-24.8 4-42.3
Penalties-yards 7-80 16-145
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Wilson Central: C.J. Morrow 8-6, C.J. Hatchett 6-5, Blake Hobbs 3-4, Ezra Widelock 1-(-3), Justin Smith 1-(-4), Tristan Lewis 9-(33). Blackman: Antonio Malone 13-108, Dejeun Gibson 6-34, Keionte Newson 2-17, Luke Hayes 1-7, Drew Beam 1-(-12).
PASSING--Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 23-36-0--159. Blackman: Drew Beam 4-11-0--54.
RECEIVING--Wilson Central: Ezra Widelock 5-64, Clayton Duke 7-42, C.J. Morrow 5-25, C.J. Hatchett 1-15, Emanuel Tramontano 2-8, Terrence Harris 1-4, Justin Smith 2-1. Blackman: Malachi Burns 2-47, Emilio Martin 1-4, Keionte Newson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Wilson Central: Alex Atwell (2).
