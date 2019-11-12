Cumberland 28, Campbellsville 13
Cumberland 0 14 7 7--28
Campbellsville 0 7 3 3--13
Second quarter
Cumberland--Telvin Rucker 3 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 13:26.
Cumberland--Rucker 12 run (Brewington kick), 4:44.
Campbellsville--Ormoni Zanders 47 run (Noah Bicksler kick), 2:36.
Third quarter
Campbellsville--Bicksler 22 FG, 12:33.
Cumberland--Justin Brown 36 interception return (Brewington kick), 5:48.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland--Chris Gatewood 51 pass from Joseph Rushin (Brewington kick), 14:49.
Campbellsville--Bicksler 41 FG, 10:15.
Team statistics
Cumb Camp
First downs 16 15
--Rushing 11 7
--Passing 5 7
--Penalty 0 1
Rushes-yards 56-276 36-137
Passing yards 147 185
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-13-0 20-33-1
Punts-avg. 6-35.5 5-40.2
Penalties-yards 6-40 6-32
Fumbles-lost 2-2 4-3
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Cumberland: Treyl Sheppard 8-106, Telvin Rucker 13-62, Joseph Rushin 14-55, Kendall Johnson 5-25, Kris Parker 9-22, Chris Gatewood 3-17, Riley Darden 1-(-2), Team 2-(-3), Rezim Robinson 1-(-6). Campbellsville: Ormoni Zanders 14-133, Trey Binder 1-7, Dakarai Highsmith 1-7, Taleileva Sufia 7-1, Team 1-(-2), Kendon Young 4-(-3), Chase Wilson 8-(-6).
PASSING--Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 8-13-0--147. Campbellsville: Taleileva Sufia 17-24-1--167, Chase Wilson 3-9-0--18.
RECEIVING--Cumberland: Chris Gatewood 1-51, Damion Billingsley 2-32, Shaw Niblett 2-31, Ian Hafner 2-26, Jarren Stewart 1-7. Campbellsville: Kendon Young 8-80, Ormoni Zanders 5-64, Howard Smith 5-26, Zachary Cole 1-9, Arian Belt 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Cumberland: Robbie Brewington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.