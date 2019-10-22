Cumberlands 26, Cumberland 8
Cumberlands 6 20 0 0--26
Cumberland 0 0 0 8--8
First quarter
Cumberlands -- Martize Smith 3 run (kick blocked), 1:47.
Second quarter
Cumberlands -- Brad Montgomery blocked punt recovery in end zone (Devon McMillin kick), 6:48.
Cumberlands -- Smith 64 run (kick failed), 3:25.
Cumberlands -- Ky'zheyo Burton 49 pass from Josiah Robbins (McMillin kick), 2:09.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland -- Shaw Niblett 30 pass from Joseph Rushin (Rezim Robinson run), 12:14.
Team statistics
UC CU
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 36-131 40-82
Passing yards 140 174
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-21-1 18-33-0
Punts-avg. 4-35.0 6-27.3
Penalties-yards 5-65 14-83
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Cumberlands: Martize Smith 23-137. Brandon Stuckey 1-2, Marquez Trigg 2-1, Weston Hayes 1-1. Cumberland: 12-29, Telvin Rucker 10-22, Kendall Johnson 4-10, Kris Parker 4-7.
PASSING--Cumberlands: Josiah Robbins 9-21-1--140. Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 18-33-0--174
RECEIVING--Cumberlands: Darius Young 5-56, Ky'zheyo Burton 1-49, T.J. Williams 1-18, Brandon Stuckey 1-9. Cumberland: Ian Hafner 9-73, Kendall Johnson 4-34, Shaw Niblett 3-51, Ty Jobe 1-12.
