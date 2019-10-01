Keiser 38, Cumberland 26
Keiser 0 24 7 7--38
Cumberland 7 0 0 19--26
First quarter
Cumberland -- Joseph Rushin 1 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 5:04.
Second quarter
Keiser -- Marquess Burgess 2 run (Logan Robinson kick), 10:03.
Keiser -- Robinson 43 FG, 3:25.
Keiser -- Burgess 26 run (Robinson kick), 1:58.
Keiser -- Asfunso Elam 49 run (Robinson kick), 1:41.
Third quarter
Keiser -- Traionn Jones 11 pass from Eli Mathews (Robinson kick), 3:02.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland -- Rushin 1 run (Brewington kick), 14:35.
Cumberland -- Rushin 2 run (kick failed), 13:12.
Keiser -- Shavon Taylor 47 pass from Mathews (Robinson kick), 11:03.
Cumberland -- Kris Parker 3 run (pass failed), 8:29.
Team statistics
K C
First downs 14 12
Rushes-yards 40-191 51-153
Passing yards 161 106
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-22-0 10-20-1
Punts-avg. 4-29.5 6-31.0
Penalties-yards 10-101 5-23
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Keiser: Asfunso Elam 14-112, Marques Burgess 17-88, Eli Mathews 409, Tremane Gabriel 3-1, Team 1-(-2), Alex Taylor 1-(-17). Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 16-50, Treyl Sheppard 12-42, Kendal Johnson 3-30, Kris Parker 8-16, Joseph Rushin 6-8, Rezim Robinson 1-7, Jacob Croasman 1-4, Riley Darden 1-(-4).
PASSING--Keiser: Eli Mathews 15-22-0--161. Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 10-18-1--106, Jacob Croasman 0-2-0--0.
RECEIVING--Keiser: Caleb Walls 5-48, Traionn Jones 3-31, Jaylen Arnold 3-14, Shavon Taylor 1-47, Peyton Burke 1-19, Marques Burgess 1-2, Tremane Gabriel 1-0. Cumberland: Kendal Johnson 3-61, Ian Hafner 2-16, Ty Jobe 2-14, Riley Darden 2-11, Chris Gatewood 1-4.
Watertown 28,
White House 8
White House 0 0 0 8-- 8
Watertown 14 7 0 7--28
First Quarter
Water - Cousino 4 pass to Watts (Miller kick), 7:22.
Water - Carey 18 run (Miller kick), :50.
Second Quarter
Water - Cousino 5 pass to Hughes-Malone (Miller kick), 9:50.
Fourth Quarter
WH - Gentry tackled in end zone for a safety, 11:45.
WH - Blackburn 38 run (two-point failed), 10:43.
Water - Cason 25 interception return (Miller kick), 7:51.
Team Statistics
H WAT
First Downs 6 9
Rushes-yards 35-128 21-248
Passing yards 59 87
Comp.-Att-Int 5-14-3 10-19-0
Turnovers 3 0
Punts-yards 4-39.0 4-34.5
Penalties-Yards 7-38 9-75
Individual Statistics
RUSHING - White House:R. Blackburn 23-109, Ivanits 5-21, Neufield 2-6, W. Blackburn 1-1, Anderson 4-(-9). Watertown: Carey 13-136, Carter 3-11, Hughes-Malone 2-14, Wall 1-(-11), Cousino 13-(-2).
PASSING - White House: Anderson 5-13-3-59, R. Blackburn 0-1-0-0. Watertown: Cousino 10-19-0-87.
RECEIVING - White House: Holcomb 2-45, Neufield 1-10, Palmer 1-8, R. Blackburn 1-(-4). Watertown: Watts 4-41, Cason 3-35, Hughes-Malone 1-5, Carey 1-4, Williams 1-2.
Beech 40, Lebanon 21
Beech 0 27 13 0--40
Lebanon 7 14 0 0--21
First quarter
Lebanon--DeQuantay Shannon 26 run (Christian Pena kick), 4:38.
Second quarter
Beech--Ja'Sean Parks 1 run (Cory Edwards kick), 11:57.
Beech--Parks 7 run (Edwards kick), 5:48.
Beech--Jackson Long 28 pass from Xaviere Jones (Edwards kick), 5:15.
Lebanon--Shannon 75 run (Pena kick), 4:55.
Beech--Tysean Jefferson 77 run (kick failed), 3:12
Lebanon--Dalton Woods 13 pass from Eli Clemmons (Pena kick), :23.
Third quarter
Beech--Devin Long 17 blocked punt return (Edwards kick), 9:21.
Beech--Parks 75 run (kick blocked), 2:45.
Team statistics
Beech Leb
First downs 15 15
--Rushing 10 10
--Passing 4 3
--Penalty 1 2
Rushes-yards 42-261 37-279
Passing yards 79 44
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 5-12-1
Punts-avg. 2-25.0 5-14.4
Penalties-yards 9-62 4-25
Fumbles lost 0 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Beech: Bobby Whitley 1-0, Xaviere Jones 4-(-2), Ja'Sean Parks 15-119, Adrian Johnson 10-53, Tysean Jefferson 8-96, Team 1-(-18), Patrick Hill 3-13. Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 6-24, Dalton Woods 1-(-2), Tyson Kelley 4-9, La'Quentin Hearn 3-8, De'Quantay Shannon 21-247, Jalen Abston 2-(-7).
PASSING--Beech: Xaviere Jones 4-6-0--79. Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 4-9-1--38, Jalen Abston 1-3-0--6.
RECEIVING--Beech: Tysean Jefferson 1-16, Jackson Long 2-41, Adrian Johnson 1-22. Lebanon: Dalton Woods 2-27, Levi Sampson 1-3, Will Seats 1-8, Tyson Kelley 1-6.
Friendship Christian 42, King's Academy 7
Friendship Christian 14 21 7 0--42
King's Academy 0 7 0 0-- 7
First quarter
Friendship Christian--Jaheim Robinson 8 run (kick failed), 7:43.
Friendship Christian--Dorian Champion 65 pass from Justin Seagraves (Drew Porter pass from Seagraves), 2:52.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 7 run (Neill Kane kick), 11:05.
Friendship Christian--Robinson 33 run (Kane kick), 8:03.
King's Academy--J. Williams 9 run (Ballard kick), 3:55.
Friendship Christian--Chad Holcombe 20 pass from Champion (Kane kick), :18.9.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian--Seagraves 26 run (Kane kick), 4:31.
Team statistics
FCS King's
First downs 9 5
Rushes-yards 36-287 29-9
Passing yards 92 72
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-5-0 9-16-1
Penalties-yards 6-50 2-20
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Friendship Christian: Jaheim Robinson 12-115, Justin Seagraves 17-166, Dorian Champion 2-9, Delanie Majors 3-(-7), Chase Eakes 1-2, Kolby Gaines 1-2. King's Academy: Z. Acuff 2-(-7), Z. Tilley 4-2, N. Hoffman 2-(-9), G. Weekly 5-(-16), N. McAffee 8-21, J. Williams 4-18.
PASSING--Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 3-3-0--72, Kolby Gaines 0-1-0--0, Dorian Champion 1-1-0--20. King's Academy: Z. Acuff 3-4-0--41, N. Hoffman 3-6-1--9, G. Weekly 3-6-0--22.
RECEIVING--Friendship Christian: Dorian Champion 2-69, Drew Porter 1-3, Chad Holcombe 1-20. King's: N. McAffee 2-27, Z. Tilley 6-39, T. Mink 1-6.
Gallatin 16, Wilson Cent. 0
WCHS 0 0 0 0-- 0
GHS 7 0 3 6--16
First Quarter
GHS- 6 Briggs 4 run (Kelley kick), 5:17.
Third Quarter
GHS- Kelley 36 FG, 0:59
Fourth Quarter
GHS- Kelley 32 FG, 7:28
GHS- Kelley 41 FG, 1:54
Team Statistics
WCHS GHS
First Downs 6 16
Rushes-yards 25-13 48-192
Passing yards 49 135
Return yards 61 34
Comp.-Att. 9-13 8-15
Punts-yards 8-269 1-34
Penalties-Yards 10-75 7-65
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Individual Statistics
RUSHING--Wilson Central: Robinson 8-13, Widelock 1-4, Hatchett 4-2, Lewis 12-( -6). Gallatin: Briggs 26-85, Briscoe 10-74, McDowell 6-23, Mason 2-4, Banks 3-3, Yarbrough 1-3.
PASSING--Wilson Central: Lewis 8-15--49. Gallatin, Briscoe 9-13--35
RECEIVING--Wilson Central: Widelock 3-28, Robinson 3-11, Duke 1-5, Pickett 1-5. Gallatin: Grimmett 1-43, Yarbrough 5-28, Springer 1-23, Williams 1-22, McDowell 1-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.