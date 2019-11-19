Georgetown 42, Cumberland 35
Cumberland 14 14 7 0--35
Georgetown 0 7 14 21--42
First quarter
Cumberland--Telvin Rucker 41 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 9:08.
Cumberland--Kendall Johnson 82 run (Brewington kick), 7:25.
Second quarter
Cumberland--Jacob Croasmun 2 run (Brewington kick), 12:32.
Georgetown--JJ Ogbogu 41 pass from Hunter Krause (Tyler Dummer kick), 9;15.
Cumberland--Christopher Gatewood 9 run (Brewington kick), 6:48.
Third quarter
Cumberland--Rucker 30 run (Brewington kick), 10:29.
Georgetown--Jake Johnson 14 pass from Zach Dampier (Dummer kick), 4:40.
Georgetown--Zach Babb 3 run (Dummer kick), :06.
Fourth quarter
Georgetown--Jake Johnson 43 pass from Dampier (Dummer kick), 12:20.
Georgetown--Johnson 10 pass from Dampier (Dummer kick), 10:00.
Georgetown--Johnson 19 pass from Dampier (Dummer kick), 6:34.
Team statistics
Cumberland Georgetown
First downs 18 27
--Rushing 12 3
--Passing 4 16
--Penalty 2 8
Rushes-yards 42-277 29-15
Passing yards 83 347
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-17-2 26-44-0
Punts-avg. 3-33 3-41
Penalties-yards 12-130 7-19
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 14-119, Kendall Johnson 3-95, Jared Steward 3-26, Jared Steward 3-26, Kris Parker 8-21, Joseph Rushin 9-10, Treylon Sheppard 1-3, Jacob Croasmun 1-2, Christopher Gatewood 3-1. Georgetown: Bryson Cobb 9-28, Zach Babb 3-10, Darius Barbour 2-6, Zach Dampier 8-2, Aaron Maggard 1-(-1), Team 2-(-2), Hunter Krause 4-(-28).
PASSING--Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 10-16-2--83, Jared Steward 0-1-0--0. Georgetown: Zach Dampier 18-32-0--231, Hunter Krause3 8-12-0--116.
RECEIVING--Cumberland: Ian Hafner 2-25, Christopher Gatewood 2-21, Treylon Sheppard 1-11, Shaw Niblett 2-9, Ty Jobe 1-9, Ian Spence 1-6, Kendall Johnson 1-2. Georgetown: Jake Johnson 11-16, Ellis Dunn 5-65, J.J. Ogbogu 2-51, Bryson Cobb 2-13, Darius Barbour 2-13, Aaron Maggard 1-10, Larry Burns 1-8, Zach Babb 1-7, Shamar King 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS--Georgetown: Tyler Dummer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.