Lebanon 38 Station Camp 0
Lebanon | 14 | 10 | 0 | 14—38
Station Camp | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
First quarter
Leb - Dalton Woods 23 pass from Breeze Copas (Christian Pena kick), 10:48.
Leb - De’Quantay Shannon 55 run (Pena kick), 1:04.
Second quarter
Leb - Pena 39 FG, 5:44.
Fourth quarter
Leb - Shannon 2 run (Pena kick), 10:16.
Leb - Brandon Martin 4 run (Pena kick), 3:50.
Team statistics
| Leb | SC
First Downs | 10 | 6
Rushes-yards | 32-224 | 32-10
Passing yards | 97 | 29
—Comp.-Att-Int | 8-15-0 | 2-15-1
Turnovers | 1 | 1
Punts-avg. | 4-30.0 | 10-31.6
Penalties-Yards | 11-109 | 4-16
Time of Possession | 18:57 | 29:03
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Shannon 19-145, Martin 4-35, Hearn 4-20, Clemons 3-12, Abston 1-4, Kelley 1-2. Station Camp: Bradley 14-37, Cook 4-4, Delfratte 1-(-2), Bell 3-(-10), Barnett 10-(19).
PASSING—Lebanon: Copas 8-14-0-97, Abston 0-1-0-0. Station Camp: Barnett 2-14-1-29, Conde 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Woods 2-40, Phillips 2-25, Seats 1-11, Moore 1-10, Montgomery 1-6, Sampson 1-5. Station Camp: Winston 1-19, Wise 1-10.
